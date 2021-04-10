Mooresville cooks up I-Meck win on home golf course

There was, it seemed, nothing at all like a little home-course cooking.

Mooresville’s girls golf team buoyed its position atop the updated I-Meck Conference total strokes standings courtesy of fashioning a first-place team medalist position during a match held on its home site.

The Blue Devils swept both team and individual low scoring honors in protecting their Mooresville Golf Club course to emerge as winners of a four-team affair.

Mooresville as a crew tallied a total of 145 strokes that also earned it the top spot by a sizable 15-stroke cushion over the next-best entry on the leaderboard.

Individually, the Devils’ Cailynn Winford carded a score of three-over par 39 that also secured her the lowest tally by a near handful of strokes.

Team wise, MHS placed first followed by runner-up Hough High’s 160 strokes and the matching third-place scores of 162 strokes accumulated by both Lake Norman and Hopewell High.

On a solo basis, Winford’s whirlwind round made her the only player in the field to better the 40-stroke mark. She became the first multi-time medalist in a league match held so far this season.