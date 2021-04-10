Mooresville cooks up I-Meck win on home golf course

There was, it seemed, nothing at all like a little home-course cooking.
Mooresville’s girls golf team buoyed its position atop the updated I-Meck Conference total strokes standings courtesy of fashioning a first-place team medalist position during a match held on its home site.
The Blue Devils swept both team and individual low scoring honors in protecting their Mooresville Golf Club course to emerge as winners of a four-team affair.
Mooresville as a crew tallied a total of 145 strokes that also earned it the top spot by a sizable 15-stroke cushion over the next-best entry on the leaderboard.
Individually, the Devils’ Cailynn Winford carded a score of three-over par 39 that also secured her the lowest tally by a near handful of strokes.
Team wise, MHS placed first followed by runner-up Hough High’s 160 strokes and the matching third-place scores of 162 strokes accumulated by both Lake Norman and Hopewell High.
On a solo basis, Winford’s whirlwind round made her the only player in the field to better the 40-stroke mark. She became the first multi-time medalist in a league match held so far this season.
The team ace was joined in the scoring circle by teammate Ciara Cacciatore’s personal-best so far score of 52 as well as the 54 turned by Morgan Sentas that came as a birthday present as well.
As it the case with all girls high school golf matches, teams tally together their three lowest scores to achieve a stroke total.
For Lake Norman, it bunched together the 48 registered by team medalist Megan Christensen to accompany the 56 tallied by Jordyn Kelly and the 58 posted by Vitty Abel to complete the scoring.
The I-Meck girls golfers will return to the fairways for a final time when convening on Hopewell High’s home Westport Golf Club course in Denver late next week.