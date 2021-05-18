Mooresville covers bases with All-I-Meck softball salutes

Consider Mooresville’s softball bases completely covered.
When it came to touching them all over the course of this past season in the I-Meck Conference ranks, the Blue Devils made sure to tag every one.
Reward for doing just that has been duly noted.
Mooresville has swept all available individual accolades available in the I-Meck ranks after once again emerging as the circuit’s undefeated champion for a third straight season. Official notification of the expected honors was announced as members of the All-I-Meck Conference team.
The Blue Devils wound up accounting for the Player of the Year, the Pitcher of the Year and, to complete the triple play, Coach of the Year.
Mooresville senior multi-position player Emma Chopko has been recognized as the I-Meck’s Player of the Year as reward for doing her part to help the Blue Devils successfully defending the league title for a third consecutive spring.
Freshman lefthander Campbell Schaen has been identified as the league’s Pitcher of the Year to help celebrate her first season of varsity play.
And the Blue Devils’ Paul Kitka has been singled out as the I-Meck Coach of the Year on votes cast by his peers for once again guiding Mooresville to the circuit title.
Combined, the cast helps place the Devils at the head of the list among those selected to receive attention above and beyond everyday duties.
All told, a total of seven members of the Mooresville roster have been designated to receive all-league honors.
In addition to Chopko and Campbell, teammates making the line-up card include Victoria Amon, Bentli Meadows, Ellie Goins, Brooke Piper and Lauren Vanderpool. Collectively, they represent the singles largest contingent of players from one team for All-I-Meck honors.
Lake Norman, the regular-season runner-up, wound up housing a league second-best total of five players to the same team.
From the Wildcats dugout, teammates reunited as all-league performers feature the presence of Ashley Skipper, Haleia Sweifach, Samantha Ladowski, Linda Moore and Hannah Rongo.
Players from Hopewell, Hough, Mallard Creek, North Mecklenburg and Vance round out the saluted crew.