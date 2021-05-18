Mooresville covers bases with All-I-Meck softball salutes

Consider Mooresville’s softball bases completely covered.

When it came to touching them all over the course of this past season in the I-Meck Conference ranks, the Blue Devils made sure to tag every one.

Reward for doing just that has been duly noted.

Mooresville has swept all available individual accolades available in the I-Meck ranks after once again emerging as the circuit’s undefeated champion for a third straight season. Official notification of the expected honors was announced as members of the All-I-Meck Conference team.

The Blue Devils wound up accounting for the Player of the Year, the Pitcher of the Year and, to complete the triple play, Coach of the Year.

Mooresville senior multi-position player Emma Chopko has been recognized as the I-Meck’s Player of the Year as reward for doing her part to help the Blue Devils successfully defending the league title for a third consecutive spring.

Freshman lefthander Campbell Schaen has been identified as the league’s Pitcher of the Year to help celebrate her first season of varsity play.