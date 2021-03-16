 Skip to main content
Mooresville dives feet first into season-opening soccer win
Mooresville dives feet first into season-opening soccer win

The busier the feet the better.

Mooresville’s girls soccer team made sure that was the case Monday night.

Kicking off play both for the regular-season overall and in the ranks of I-Meck Conference competition, the Blue Devils stayed active throughout in legging out a goals-filled, 5-2 triumph over league member North Mecklenburg.

With the win also coming in the first of a pair of appearances on tap during the course of the first full week of regulation play, Mooresville heads back out on the pitch owning a 1-0 start to show for the season overall as well as in the crucial conference counting class.

This season, the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s adjusted regular-season slate allows only a total of 14 matches to take place in girls soccer with a limit set of two of them per week due to COVID-19. In the case of the Devils, all of their allotted appearances will be held against fellow in-circuit foes.

At home to open play, Mooresville more than doubled the number of goals it allowed to also emerge from first-night play across the I-Meck as one of three teams to collect as many as five goals in a winning cause.

No additional individual information was available.

Staying put inside the confines of the Coach Joe Popp Stadium, Mooresville makes its next scheduled appearance when facing off against a Hough High team also coming off an impressive opening-night effort of its own. The two teams sharing very early-season equal portions of the I-Meck lead square off on Wednesday night to also draw the full first week of play to a close for both.

