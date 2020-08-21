Mooresville driver at odds on receiving end of historic NASCAR streak

Consider the odds.
Lightning and NASCAR have frustratingly intertwined this summer, leading to numerous race delays, but who could have imagined their connection to one person?
The probability of the five consecutive third-place finishes that have been managed by Mooresville’s Martin Truex Jr. on the top-notch Cup Series circuit nearly equals the chances a person has of being struck by lightning in a given year.
The odds of Truex scoring back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back third-place finishes were 1 million to one, according to Jeremy Losak, assistant professor at the Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics at Syracuse University.
According to the National Weather Service, the chances of being stuck by a lightning bolt are 1 in 1.2 million.
Never before in NASCAR’s history has a driver finished in third place for five races in a row.
That doesn’t impress Truex.
“Seems like third place is just where we’re at right now,” he said with a hint of disdain after last weekend’s race on the Daytona road course.
Crew chief James Small calls those third-place finishes “frustrating” because the team has been so close to wins.
He tries to console himself, though. Small notes that finishing third is “better than fourth. It’s better than crashing.”
But then he adds, “It’s not fun.
Truex’s unprecedented streak almost ended Aug. 8 in the first Michigan race, which marked his third consecutive third-place finish. He was eighth on the overtime restart. Truex passed five cars on the first lap of overtime but could not gain any other positions on the final lap.
Truex entered the weekend with a couple of chances to break the streak when the series stages back-to-back races on the same host Dover International Speedway site.
The odds of Truex finishing third in all six of these races is 23.5 million to 1, said Losak, who determined the probabilities for NBC Sports.
By comparison, the odds of winning the jackpot in the Mega Millions is 302 million to one.
However long Truex’s run lasts, it will become a part of Losak’s sport data and analysis class at Syracuse.
“I’m probably going to show (the students) this as an example of how to do this sort of thing,” he said.
Losak discovered the probabilities with the help of a teaching assistant, who provided research. Losak, used DraftKings odds on drivers, reviewed historical data, wrote a code and ran 100 million simulations to determine the odds.
“The more simulations I run, the more accurate the number is,” Losak told NBC Sports. “Given how unlikely an event this is to occur, if I didn’t run enough simulations, you would have a bunch of times it would happen zero times. So I had to run the simulation enough times to get some times where it actually hit.”
Losak noted that Truex’s odds are better than most drivers because Truex has a better record. Most drivers, Losak noted, would have about a 4 million to one chance of placing third in five races in a row. Losak also said that for those drivers, they would have an 85.7 million to one chance of finishing third in these six consecutive races.
“I enjoy doing stuff like this,” Losak said. “It’s just fun to fiddle with the data.”
As for Truex, he will save his fun for when he’s back in Victory Lane.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!