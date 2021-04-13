Mooresville driver breaks barrier to become first two-time winner

The victory kept in line a strong showing in the part of local entries that also saw Mooresville’s Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney winning the first and second stages and leading a total of 157 laps. But his No. 12 Team Penske Ford dragged an air hose out of the pit box on his final stop, earning a penalty that sent him to the back of the field for the Lap 459 restart. He fought back for an 11th-place finish.

“We’ve had an issue the last three times we’ve been here with a car to win, so that’s frustrating, but I’m real proud of the effort,” Blaney said. “I just wish we could close one out.”

A 15-car pileup worthy of a “Big One” at Talladega thinned the field of potential winners and blocked the track as effectively as the forlorn container ship stopped traffic in the Suez Canal. The wreck, which stopped the race under a red flag that lasted 21 minutes, 47 seconds, was the coup de grace for two-time Martinsville winner and current Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski, who had sustained damage in two earlier accidents.

“It’s just unfortunate that we got caught up in it,” Keselowski said. “The track was blocked. I think I was just barely going to get stopped in time, and somebody clobbered me from behind and just tore us up. It’s a bummer. I think we were really good.