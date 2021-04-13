Mooresville driver breaks barrier to become first two-time winner

Two times the treat.
Having already accounted for the housing of multiple one-time winners, Mooresville now becomes the first to accommodate a multi-time victor on the premiere NASCAR Cup Series level.
Mooresville’s Martin Truex Jr. passed a Joe Gibbs Racing teammate on Lap 485 of Sunday’s rain-delayed Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway and pulled away to win for the third time in his last four starts at the .526-mile short track.
The victory was Truex’s second this season, ending a streak of seven straight different winners to start the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. The driver of the No. 19 Toyota triumphed for the 29th time in his career and for the fifth time in his last 11-short track starts.
Truex finished 1.972 seconds ahead of the race’s runner-up.
“I can’t believe we won again here, after not having the dominant car today, for sure,” said Truex, who led for the first time on Lap 455 but surrendered the top spot to after a restart on Lap 459. “We raced clean, and we were able to come out on top. It’s definitely difficult. We try to race hard, race clean. We played nice. (Team owner) Coach (Joe Gibbs) will be happy. It’ll be a cordial meeting tomorrow.”
In a race that produced 15 cautions for 102 laps, the 42-lap green-flag run to the finish proved to fall right in the eventual race winner’s hands.
The victory kept in line a strong showing in the part of local entries that also saw Mooresville’s Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney winning the first and second stages and leading a total of 157 laps. But his No. 12 Team Penske Ford dragged an air hose out of the pit box on his final stop, earning a penalty that sent him to the back of the field for the Lap 459 restart. He fought back for an 11th-place finish.
“We’ve had an issue the last three times we’ve been here with a car to win, so that’s frustrating, but I’m real proud of the effort,” Blaney said. “I just wish we could close one out.”
A 15-car pileup worthy of a “Big One” at Talladega thinned the field of potential winners and blocked the track as effectively as the forlorn container ship stopped traffic in the Suez Canal. The wreck, which stopped the race under a red flag that lasted 21 minutes, 47 seconds, was the coup de grace for two-time Martinsville winner and current Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski, who had sustained damage in two earlier accidents.
“It’s just unfortunate that we got caught up in it,” Keselowski said. “The track was blocked. I think I was just barely going to get stopped in time, and somebody clobbered me from behind and just tore us up. It’s a bummer. I think we were really good.
“We drove up into the top five and lost the power-steering. I was able to manhandle it around the race track, but I couldn’t get down pit road where you go to turn in your pit box… Just one of those compounding, frustrating short-track days, but we had decent speed.”