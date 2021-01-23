Mooresville driver headed for big time with rising star

Bigger times ahead.

One local professional racing-related organization has assured of that being just the case after securing the services of one of the sport’s fastest rising up-and-coming drivers for the middle of next month’s start of the NASCAR season.

Mooresville’s Gaunt Brothers Racing has recently named Ty Dillon as its driver for the 63rd running of the Daytona 500 Feb. 14 at Daytona International Speedway.

The 28-year-old from Lewisville will make his 163rd career NASCAR Cup Series start upon qualifying for The Great American Race. Dillon will drive the local outfit’s No. 96 Toyota Camry, marking his first point-paying start behind the wheel of a Toyota.

“Gaunt Brothers Racing has given me a great opportunity to compete in the Daytona 500 and I couldn’t be happier,” Dillon said. “I love superspeedway races and the Daytona 500 is the biggest of them all. Toyota has certainly proven itself in our sport and in the Daytona 500. I’m looking forward to racing with them and reuniting with Bass Pro Shops and Black Rifle Coffee Company.”

Gaunt Brothers Racing has put particular emphasis on its superspeedway program in 2021. The team will unload a brand-new Toyota Camry for Dillon at Daytona with an engine built by Toyota Racing Development, U.S.A.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}