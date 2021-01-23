Mooresville driver 'un-retires' to return to scene of previous win

He’s back.

A formerly retired professional race car driver from Mooresville will receive – and welcome -- the opportunity to not only get back behind the wheel but also do so in a marquee event he previously won.

Mooresville’s Jamie McMurray, who retired from full-time driving in 2018, will be returning to NASCAR for this year’s season-opening Daytona 500. He prevailed in the major event in 2010.

McMurray will pilot the No. 77 Chevrolet for Concord’s Spire Motorsports.

McMurray last competed in NASCAR’s top division in 2019 in a one-off start with Spire in The Great American Race. McMurray — who joined FOX Sports as a NASCAR analyst after his full-time driving days — has seven career Cup Series victories, including a triumph in the 2010 Daytona 500

“It doesn’t get any better than the Daytona 500, and I am so excited to have the opportunity, to run this race one more time. I have enjoyed my time out of the car as an analyst covering NASCAR, but nothing can replace the feeling of actually racing,” McMurray said in a release earlier this week announcing the news.