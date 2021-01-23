Mooresville driver 'un-retires' to return to scene of previous win

He’s back.
A formerly retired professional race car driver from Mooresville will receive – and welcome -- the opportunity to not only get back behind the wheel but also do so in a marquee event he previously won.
Mooresville’s Jamie McMurray, who retired from full-time driving in 2018, will be returning to NASCAR for this year’s season-opening Daytona 500. He prevailed in the major event in 2010.
McMurray will pilot the No. 77 Chevrolet for Concord’s Spire Motorsports.
McMurray last competed in NASCAR’s top division in 2019 in a one-off start with Spire in The Great American Race. McMurray — who joined FOX Sports as a NASCAR analyst after his full-time driving days — has seven career Cup Series victories, including a triumph in the 2010 Daytona 500
“It doesn’t get any better than the Daytona 500, and I am so excited to have the opportunity, to run this race one more time. I have enjoyed my time out of the car as an analyst covering NASCAR, but nothing can replace the feeling of actually racing,” McMurray said in a release earlier this week announcing the news.
Sponsorship for the No. 77 effort will be provided by AdventHealth, which was a primary backer for Spire in two races last year and is a current team partner with Chip Ganassi Racing.
The 44-year-old McMurray will be outfitted with a heart-rate monitor during the Great American Race used to kickoff the premier NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Data received from the monitor will be revealed and shared in order to increase awareness for cardiac health during American Heart Month recognized during February.
McMurray will be teammates with Corey LaJoie, who joins the organization for a full-season schedule this year in Spire’s No. 7 Chevy. The team expands to a two-car effort for 2021.