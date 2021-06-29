Mooresville entry golden as state weight class wrestling champion

The only member of this year’s Blue Devils roster to make it all the way to the championship round, Goodin capped his overall 31-1 campaign – suffering what wound up being his only defeat late in the course of the regular season — to stretch to six straight the number of consecutive seasons in which Mooresville has housed at least one state weight class champion.

Goodin traveled down various avenues on his way towards reaching the preferred destination.

Garnering a No. 1 seed courtesy of capturing the NCHSAA 4A West Region title, Goodin chalked up a win by first-period pinfall in his opening-round appearance to back his favored billing.

In the second round equivalent to the affair’s quarterfinals phase, the MHS entry logged in with a win by a 15-8 decision that assured his presence in the weight class’ winner’s bracket semifinals.

Seeking to book passage into the finals, Goodin lowered the boom to deal his counterpart a 15-4 major decision guaranteeing a presence in the title bout.

There, the issue again went the full three-round distance before the senior survived to ignite the celebration.