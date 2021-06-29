Mooresville entry golden as state weight class wrestling champion

Good as gold.
The area’s only entry to successfully advance out of the championship finals of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class Wrestling Championship wound up being just that.
Mooresville High School senior Luke Goodin – a good one in more ways than one — more than lived up to both his last name as well as his status as a recently-crowned regional champion. Goodin navigated his way through the field during the course of a complicated two full days’ worth of competition to walk the winner’s walk as the largest classification’s statewide champion in the 160-pound weight class ranks.
Maneuvering the way through both the in-the-bleachers witnessing crowd and the 16-member fellow on-the-mat field forming his particular weight class division held at Glenn High School in Kernersville, Goodin capped his undefeated trek through four full rounds of head-to-head wrestling to merit the right to hoist a title belt on high.
Goodin carded a hard-fought narrow 3-1 win by full three-round decision during his fourth and final match-up against a fellow at-the-time unblemished opponent to add his name to the list of Blue Devils earning the right to reach the equivalent of pinnacle perfection in the sport.
By registering his first career state weight class championship crown in what was also his final attempt at the high school level, Goodin also was able to keep in line an extended run that now remains in place in the Mooresville wrestling program.
The only member of this year’s Blue Devils roster to make it all the way to the championship round, Goodin capped his overall 31-1 campaign – suffering what wound up being his only defeat late in the course of the regular season — to stretch to six straight the number of consecutive seasons in which Mooresville has housed at least one state weight class champion.
Goodin traveled down various avenues on his way towards reaching the preferred destination.
Garnering a No. 1 seed courtesy of capturing the NCHSAA 4A West Region title, Goodin chalked up a win by first-period pinfall in his opening-round appearance to back his favored billing.
In the second round equivalent to the affair’s quarterfinals phase, the MHS entry logged in with a win by a 15-8 decision that assured his presence in the weight class’ winner’s bracket semifinals.
Seeking to book passage into the finals, Goodin lowered the boom to deal his counterpart a 15-4 major decision guaranteeing a presence in the title bout.
There, the issue again went the full three-round distance before the senior survived to ignite the celebration.
It’s one that is also assured of standing alone. It marks the first time that a Mooresville weight class state champion has accomplished the feat during the summer segment of the calendar year. Traditionally held during the winter sports season, the state’s wrestling schedule was drastically adjusted to take place during the last spring/summer due to COVID-19. By most expectations, it is anticipated that all of the high school sports will be held at their traditional times beginning with the2021-22 school sports year that will get underway in August.
Mooresville’s Goodin wound up being the brightest-shining entry of the host of area representatives also earning the right to stretch their seasons as far as possible by securing state finals berths. Combined, the programs for the Blue Devils and crosstown Lake Norman accounted for a total of 16 wrestlers helping fill as many as 11 of the 14 weight class divisions.
Of the batch, two members of the Lake Norman Wildcats camp also reached the finals before having their respective bids for a title ring denied.
At 195 pounds, Lake Norman’s Carson Floyd settled for a second-place finish.
At 220 pounds, the Wildcats’ Sakarri Morrison also reached the finals before placing second.
Lake Norman also accounted for entries earning appearances in a pair of consolation round finals.
The Wildcats’ Noah Murray at 113 pounds atoned for being tagged with his only loss by salvaging an official third-place finish.
Lake Norman’s Patrick Iacoves also made it as far as the semifinals before settling with a fourth-place finish at 120 pounds.
The wrestling itself took on a different appearance than in the past. Wrestlers engaged in a single-elimination process through the first two rounds. MHS and LNHS each fielded entries managing to win at least one match apiece.
From Mooresville, the cast of Calvin Nguyen at 106 pounds, Davis Freeze at 138 pounds, Jake Emmert at 152 pounds, Ray Watson at 220 pounds and Austyn Barton at 285 pounds all prevailed in their debuts before suffering defeats in their second-round matches.
From Lake Norman, Eli Murray at 145 pounds logged in with a first-round win before being eliminated.
Lake Norman tallied a total of 70 points to post an official fifth-place finish. Mooresville lined up farther down the list in the final team standings.