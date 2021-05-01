Mooresville extends home run of consecutive softball titles

The issue was halted following Mallard Creek’s plate appearance in the last of the third inning due to a mandatory run-lead mercy rule.

Mooresville scored three runs in the top of the first inning before plating eight runs in the second. The Devils then tacked on their final six runs in the third.

Freshman pitcher Campbell Schaen worked all three frames, allowing an unearned run on two hits while allowing the defense to provide support while striking out two.

Offensively, the easiest part proved to be the hardest to accomplish on behalf of Mooresville senior Emma Chopko’s bid to connect for the cycle. The team co-captain belted a three-run home run and also piped in with a run-producing triple and double, respectively, as part of her three-hit effort. She ended only a single shy of the touching all the bases. Also for the Blue Devils, Lauren Vanderpool clubbed a double as one of her three base knocks to share hitting honors.

Bentli Meadows smacked a homer and a double while being joined by Madelyn Colby – who tripled – as well as Brooke Piper – who doubled – along with Emily Dudley and Avrelle Harrell with a pair of base raps apiece. Ellie Goins contributed to the assault with a home run to aid her three runs-batted-in contribution. Senior Victoria Amon also pitched in with a base hit.