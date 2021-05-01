Mooresville extends home run of consecutive softball titles

Home all alone again.
Mooresville High School’s softball team has locked up its fourth consecutive outright capturing of a regular-season conference championship crown. The win also shores up its status for fast-approaching participation in statewide postseason play.
The scheduled by-design doubleheader drew the regulation phase of the season to a close. The Blue Devils combined several celebrations over the course of completing the two-game sweep.
Mooresville raced out to a 17-1 triumph over fellow I-Meck Conference member Mallard Creek in the opening contest before spreading the wealth across the roster in registering an 11-1 decision over the Mavericks to polish off the twinbill killing.
In one fell swoop, Mooresville celebrated its official anointment as the I-Meck champion while also making a success of traditional Senior Night festivities.
The Devils steadily increased their run production in each turn at-bat to pull free and clear from Mallard Creek, 17-1, in the inning-shortened opening game that sealed the deal on the winner’s three-time successful defense of their I-Meck title. MHS also gloved the hardware during the spring of 2018 and again in ’19 before last year’s campaign was canceled due to COVID-19 and prevented another such run. This season, Mooresville returned to previous form.
The issue was halted following Mallard Creek’s plate appearance in the last of the third inning due to a mandatory run-lead mercy rule.
Mooresville scored three runs in the top of the first inning before plating eight runs in the second. The Devils then tacked on their final six runs in the third.
Freshman pitcher Campbell Schaen worked all three frames, allowing an unearned run on two hits while allowing the defense to provide support while striking out two.
Offensively, the easiest part proved to be the hardest to accomplish on behalf of Mooresville senior Emma Chopko’s bid to connect for the cycle. The team co-captain belted a three-run home run and also piped in with a run-producing triple and double, respectively, as part of her three-hit effort. She ended only a single shy of the touching all the bases. Also for the Blue Devils, Lauren Vanderpool clubbed a double as one of her three base knocks to share hitting honors.
Bentli Meadows smacked a homer and a double while being joined by Madelyn Colby – who tripled – as well as Brooke Piper – who doubled – along with Emily Dudley and Avrelle Harrell with a pair of base raps apiece. Ellie Goins contributed to the assault with a home run to aid her three runs-batted-in contribution. Senior Victoria Amon also pitched in with a base hit.
In game two, prior to which this year’s two seniors – Chopko and Amon – were each recognized as part of a special tribute, the Blue Devils proved to be more patient in their approach. They against ended the issue early with the double-digit mercy rule enforced after Mallard Creek’s at-bat in the top of the fifth.
Mooresville scratched for runs in each of its four turns at bat to again attain its twin-figure cushion causing the contest to close ahead of its scheduled regulation seven innings.
Pitching by committee, Anna Frye came off the season-long injured list to garner the starting nod before being relieved, in order, by Mia Wright and Katelyn Brandon. Combined, the staff allowed the lone unearned run on a single hit while striking out five.
Goins sent a pair of two-run shots over the temporary fencing on Mooresville’s softball facility to account for all four of her RBI. Bella Noble likewise tagged an offering over the barrier while Amon made her senior spotlight special with the legging out of an inside-the-park home run.
Meadows and Schaen delivered with a double apiece to co-anchor a cast consisting of Vanderpool, Piper, Chopko and Colby with one base hit apiece.
With another league title in tow, Mooresville is expecting to be richly rewarded when seeding status is finalized for the start of postseason play. Brackets are anticipated to be complete by the end of the weekend.
In rapid-fire fashion, the first three rounds of the playoffs will all be held within a five-day span. All games will be held on the home fields of higher-seeded entries.
In addition to the now three straight I-Meck title treks, Mooresville can also trace its current string of four consecutive circuit cruises back to the 2017 spring as well that took place prior to its re-joining the current league line-up card.
The latest achievement also comes to close out the program’s stay as a regular-season member of the I-Meck crowd. Mooresville will take its current conference ties into the start of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class playoffs as the league’s top-seeded entry that is slated to begin as early as Monday. Once completed, the Blue Devils will join all remaining of the school’s athletic programs in being aligned in a different yet-to-be named circuit beginning with the 2021-22 school sports year.