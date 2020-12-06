Mooresville follows perfect path in home cross country debut

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the victors, the closest competition for meet medalist bragging rights took place right within the team’s own camp.

Doing so almost from the start, the twosome of teammates Sami Homburger and Ella Moore matched each other step-for-step from the beginning of the race to the end.

In the end and with a final push, Homburger crossed the electronically timed-by-computer-chip finish line first to collect the win. Moore placed a nearby second.

The two were not alone in making the celebration complete. Doing so in a row, the cast comprised of course running cohorts Abby D’Amico, Ciarra Rockness and Briana Pratt all followed suit accordingly and in a row to complete the winning five-member band’s hand.

As is the case with all cross country meets, teams tally together the overall placements of their five fastest sets of feet to fashion a total score. The lower the score the better is the goal.

The effort came in the first of a limited number of scheduled home course appearances on the part of Mooresville’s girls that is fitting for the season overall as well. A total of 10 regular season meets is all that is being allowed this season in the part of the state’s ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association.