Mooresville follows perfect path in home cross country debut

Mooresville High School’s girls cross country team pulled off its first -- and became the program’s second – posting of a picture-perfect performance used to also coincide with its inaugural home meet of the season’s somewhat shortened schedule to boot.
The Blue Devils made the most of familiar surroundings covered over the course of their at-home layout at Mooresville’s Mazeppa Road Park to house runners placing in each of the first five positions in succession to score cross country’s version of a perfect score.
Responsible for each of the team’s five counting entries finishing in succession crossing the course’s temporary start/finish line constructed and officially timed by the area-based New and Oldtimers scoring organization, Mooresville’s girls followed in the previous footsteps of the boys team to become the program’s second to accomplish the somewhat rare feet feat in meets held so far this season.
In the process of doing so, the Devils turned in a lowest-possible team total tally of 17 points that can only be copied and never bested during the course of any remaining additional meet on tap this season.
Mooresville easily topped the field to also register its second straight first-place finish in a meet so far this season. Other teams in the field accounting for enough runners to register a team score included fellow I-Meck Conference members Lake Norman and Hough High alongside visiting East Mecklenburg.
For the victors, the closest competition for meet medalist bragging rights took place right within the team’s own camp.
Doing so almost from the start, the twosome of teammates Sami Homburger and Ella Moore matched each other step-for-step from the beginning of the race to the end.
In the end and with a final push, Homburger crossed the electronically timed-by-computer-chip finish line first to collect the win. Moore placed a nearby second.
The two were not alone in making the celebration complete. Doing so in a row, the cast comprised of course running cohorts Abby D’Amico, Ciarra Rockness and Briana Pratt all followed suit accordingly and in a row to complete the winning five-member band’s hand.
As is the case with all cross country meets, teams tally together the overall placements of their five fastest sets of feet to fashion a total score. The lower the score the better is the goal.
The effort came in the first of a limited number of scheduled home course appearances on the part of Mooresville’s girls that is fitting for the season overall as well. A total of 10 regular season meets is all that is being allowed this season in the part of the state’s ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association.
As also required by the NCHSAA, all runners, coaches, officials and timing administrators as well as all attending the meet had to wear facial coverings throughout in accordance with protocols due to COVID-19
Following a scheduled over-the-weekend appearance in a multi-team meet set to take place on non-conference foe Ardrey Kell High’s home course and in which results were posted too late to be included in this edition, Mooresville engages in the second and—as it now stands – final home meet of the season at the Mazeppa Park Road course on Wednesday afternoon.
