Mooresville Golf Club hosted its annual One-Day Member Guest Tournament on June 9 and sold out with 32 teams for a total of 128 players.
Format: Texas Scramble best ball gross + best ball net
RESULTS
First Flight
1st – (113) Mark Ames, Jeremy Heffner, Brian Hill, Alex Heffner
2nd – (119) Richard Floyd, Connor Holleran, Justin Griggs, Frank Griggs
3rd – (120) Josh Bumgarner, Dustin Bumgarner, Brent Frye, DJ Barksdale
Mulligan – (129) Bob Boltz, Kevin Fay, James Brannen, Joe Hollingsworth
Second Flight
1st – (118) Jim Wilson, Scott Helfrich, Mark Hatley, Frank Garcia
2nd – (120) Mike Carman, Michael Carman, Joey Carman, Matt Rasmussen
3rd – (121) Bart Landzert, Glen Fettes, Dent Hardin, Joel Campanella
Mulligan – (133) John Keller, Kyle Rogers, Andrew Mitchell, Karl Gerwitz
Third Flight
1st – (116) David Coble, Henry Coble, Jason Overturf, Nick Fuller
2nd – (121) Andrew King, Alex Cabral, Brett Shumaker, Nancy Giffin
3rd – (123) Dan Connor, Alan Sterling, Courtney Connor, Taylor Shaw
Mulligan – (130) Dale Bolick, Ryan Bolick, Jim Lane, Will Mooney
Fourth Flight
1st – (120) Paul Taylor, Abe Van Wingerden, Jesse Villegas, Trey McKee
2nd – (121) Bill Wade, David Holland, Jack Holland, Aiden McCall
3rd – (129) Robby Byrd, Andy Eaton, Steve Gallman, Kevin Hughes
Mulligan – (136) John Steimke, Josh Jennings, Richard Robertson, Ryan Hillary
Closest to the Pin Winners:
Hole No. 3 – Alex Heffner
Hole No. 7 – Neal Norvell
Hole No. 10 – Michael Carman
Hole No. 12 – Michael Carman
Hole No. 14 – Thomas Watt