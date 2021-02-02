Mooresville has a say-so on nationwide junior golf council

The coalition of golf associations includes the First Tee, LPGA Foundation, National High School Golf Association, PGA Junior League and Youth on Course. They will foster a community of diverse young leaders from across junior golf aimed at giving them the opportunity to connect, build relationships and participate in youth activism. More specifics about the GenZ council will be available in the coming weeks.

“At its core, I would argue that golf is the most inclusive sport we can play, but there have been policies and practices in place at every level of the industry that have led to it being predominantly white and male,” says Michael Lowe, vice president of programs for Youth on Course. “The Gen Z Council will play a significant role in changing this. I’m excited to work by their side and appreciate all of the individuals and organizations who are committed to empowering young people and progressing towards equitable decision making between youth and adults."

In 2020, a coalition of junior golf organizations joined forces to create an opportunity for GenZ golfers to share their experiences and perspectives on the current state of golf, what they hope the future of the game looks like, and to offer solutions for bridging the gap as it relates to diversity and inclusion.