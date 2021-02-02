Mooresville has a say-so on nationwide junior golf council

A voice in the crowd.
Mooresville is assured of having just that kind of a pivotal presence upon being represented on a roster of junior golfers from across the country seeking ways to improve the sport both on and off the fairway.
Current Lake Norman High School sophomore golfer Meghan Christensen is among the cast of leaders named to the GenZ Council created courtesy of a coalition of golf organizations hailing from throughout the United States. She is the only selection representing North Carolina and one of three high school 10th-graders named to the group.
The council is made up of 20 young leaders across the country eager to share experiences and perspectives on the current state of golf as well as what they hope the future of the game looks like and to offer solutions for the current social and economic issues currently surrounding the game. It helps solve a critical missing piece in discussions surrounding golf’s approach to creating a more diverse, inclusive and equitable space in the industry by incorporating the voices of our youth within the conversation.
Alongside the core group, an additional 70 at-large members will collectively create a proposal that addresses the golf industry’s approach to creating a more inclusive space for people of all backgrounds.
"The formation of the Gen Z Council is a pivotal step in solidifying a lasting growth model for the golf industry.” says Gen Z Council member and Wake Forest student Allison McInnis, “By facilitating dialogue among progressive leaders and younger golfers, we will collectively discuss where golf is and develop an actionable plan outlining the appropriate steps our beloved sport must evolve to for a prosperous future."
The coalition of golf associations includes the First Tee, LPGA Foundation, National High School Golf Association, PGA Junior League and Youth on Course. They will foster a community of diverse young leaders from across junior golf aimed at giving them the opportunity to connect, build relationships and participate in youth activism. More specifics about the GenZ council will be available in the coming weeks.
“At its core, I would argue that golf is the most inclusive sport we can play, but there have been policies and practices in place at every level of the industry that have led to it being predominantly white and male,” says Michael Lowe, vice president of programs for Youth on Course. “The Gen Z Council will play a significant role in changing this. I’m excited to work by their side and appreciate all of the individuals and organizations who are committed to empowering young people and progressing towards equitable decision making between youth and adults."
