Mooresville has one chance to house first-time champion

There is only a one-time chance to house a first-time champion.
Mooresville has a single shot at pulling off that feat.
Mooresville’s Caroline Johnson is the only local golfer helping form the field for the inaugural staging of the Carolinas Golf Association’s Carolinas Collegiate Showcase.
Taking place through today, the initial installment will take place exclusively on the grounds of the Grandover Resort in Greensboro.
Johnson will be among the females in the fairway competing on the facility’s East and West courses. All players will tee off once from each of the two 18-hole spreads during the course of the two-day, 36-hole and individual stroke-play affair.
As continues to be the case, the competition will be held under COVID-19 tournament protocols.
The Showcase is designed to give the best junior golfers in North Carolina and South Carolina the opportunity to show their abilities in a college tournament set up.
“The Carolinas are very deep in junior golf talent and consistently have 40-50 juniors go on to play college golf. This event will help better prepare them for what they will face in college golf,” said Jason Cox, director of Junior Golf Development. “Most junior tournaments play a shorter and easier course set up. This event will be set at much longer distances and harder hole locations. While this will help prepare our juniors, it will also be a great tournament for college coaches to evaluate the junior talent based on college golf conditions.”
In Johnson’s case, she will be officially representing her home Trump National Golf Club in the affair.
There will be no age divisions as all boys will compete in one division and all girls will compete in one division. The event will be an opportunity for junior golfers to show their abilities to college coaches as the 2020 recruiting window comes to a close.
The CGA anticipates a substantial number of coaches from the southeast and mid-Atlantic regions will be in attendance to scout and recruit.
Entry is open to any male or female amateur golfer who has not graduated from high school, maintains a residence in North Carolina or South Carolina, is a member or their parent is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the Carolinas Golf Association and has a current USGA handicap at a CGA member club.
