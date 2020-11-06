Mooresville has one chance to house first-time champion

There is only a one-time chance to house a first-time champion.

Mooresville has a single shot at pulling off that feat.

Mooresville’s Caroline Johnson is the only local golfer helping form the field for the inaugural staging of the Carolinas Golf Association’s Carolinas Collegiate Showcase.

Taking place through today, the initial installment will take place exclusively on the grounds of the Grandover Resort in Greensboro.

Johnson will be among the females in the fairway competing on the facility’s East and West courses. All players will tee off once from each of the two 18-hole spreads during the course of the two-day, 36-hole and individual stroke-play affair.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As continues to be the case, the competition will be held under COVID-19 tournament protocols.

The Showcase is designed to give the best junior golfers in North Carolina and South Carolina the opportunity to show their abilities in a college tournament set up.