Mooresville hatches plan to post season’s first football win

No fooling.
Befitting the season, Mooresville’s football team finally placed all its eggs in the same basket.
The Blue Devils near evenly distributed their points-producing damage via their ground game and aerial attack while complementing the offensive eruption with a defensive shutout to down I-Meck Conference foe West Charlotte, 46-0.
Capping strange spring season Senior Night festivities held inside Coach Joe Popp Stadium, the Devils dispatched their previous season-long losing streak in decisive fashion to improve to the 1-4 mark overall. This was while also kicking off an unusual late-season scheduling segment that will find them engaging in their final three games of regular-season play over the course of an eight-night span.
Mooresville wasted little time doing the damage, tallying the game’s opening score just a few second-hand ticks more than two minutes into opening-quarter play. From there, they proceeded to tack on at least one more touchdown in each remaining period and climaxed the effort with a final strike that allowed it reach the final winning spread.
In the process, the Blue Devils more than quadrupled their average per-game points production in the process and gathered in their previous per-game total yardage standard from a single source to secure their first favorable verdict of the season.
Senior running back Glenwood Robinson scratched on a 21-yard touchdown run in the first frame that was used to help him set sail on an eventual 130-yard rushing night for the game overall. That total alone was nearly the team’s per-game standard for total yards in a game. He was not alone in sharing the spotlight.
The Devils’ Jebari Lackey more than made his personal preference felt. Lackey twice struck for TDs on short-yard carries covering five yards in the first period and one yard in the second that helped stake the home team to the 19-0 halftime lead.
After Robinson added to his night with an 25-yard scoring scamper in the third period, Mooresville’s passing game took charge.
Reserve quarterback Sabastian Brown tossed a 31-yard touchdown pass to receiver Ashton Edstrom to complete the third-frame scoring before Brown then hooked up with target Sirrandon Brown on a 21-yard tallying toss to open the scoring in the fourth period.
Back to the running game, back Omarion Horton closed out the points production on a nine-yard TD carry of his own.
On the placekicking front, specialist Jacob Goodin made good on four of the touchdown’s accompanying point-after kicks.
While the offense rolled, the defense more than stood its ground. Only twice all game, the Blue Devils defensive unit allowed West Charlotte’s Lions access to the former’s side of the playing field. In addition to recording the shutout, Mooresville also limited the Lions to officially less than 20 total yards.
Aiding the achievement was the successfully recovering of the second half’s opening kickoff following a West Charlotte bobble that help set the stage for the quarter’s first of two scores.
The effort proved particularly timely as well. A scheduling adjustment now finds Mooresville back in action on a rare Monday night when making up a COVID-related postponement of its previously scheduled game against I-Meck member North Mecklenburg. That contest, also set for CJPS and featuring a 7 p.m. start, will then be followed by the Blue Devils’ regularly scheduled regular-season finale on tap to take place at Mallard Creek later in the same week.