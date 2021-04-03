Mooresville hatches plan to post season’s first football win

Senior running back Glenwood Robinson scratched on a 21-yard touchdown run in the first frame that was used to help him set sail on an eventual 130-yard rushing night for the game overall. That total alone was nearly the team’s per-game standard for total yards in a game. He was not alone in sharing the spotlight.

The Devils’ Jebari Lackey more than made his personal preference felt. Lackey twice struck for TDs on short-yard carries covering five yards in the first period and one yard in the second that helped stake the home team to the 19-0 halftime lead.

After Robinson added to his night with an 25-yard scoring scamper in the third period, Mooresville’s passing game took charge.

Reserve quarterback Sabastian Brown tossed a 31-yard touchdown pass to receiver Ashton Edstrom to complete the third-frame scoring before Brown then hooked up with target Sirrandon Brown on a 21-yard tallying toss to open the scoring in the fourth period.

Back to the running game, back Omarion Horton closed out the points production on a nine-yard TD carry of his own.

On the placekicking front, specialist Jacob Goodin made good on four of the touchdown’s accompanying point-after kicks.