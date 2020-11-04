Mooresville home to half the Xfinity Series final four field

Halfway home.
The final four field now in place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship crowd is now filled half-full with a pair of area entries heading into later this week’s winner-take-all title affair.
Doing so strictly courtesy of respective points compiled based on their performances over the course of the most recent Round of 8 field semifinals equivalent of the circuit’s postseason portion of the season’s schedule, the all-area duo of – in current order of updated seeding status – drivers Justin Allgaier and Austin Cindric combine to help form the final four field.
Each sewed up their presence to become part of the foursome officially remaining in contention for the series’ coveted title following what transpired out on the short-track Martinsville Speedway in the past weekend’s running of the Draft Top 250.
Emerging from that affair, both Allgaier and Cindric – each representing matching Mooresville-based organizations – compiled enough individual points based on their collective efforts to keep their current championship hopes alive.
Allgaier parlayed his overall runner-up finish in what also accounted for the highest such placement of any other fellow postseason participant in the cast to allow him to make the transfer into the title round. It allows the current member of the Mooresville-based JR Motorsports garage, a three-time race winner on the circuit so far this season, to also harbor the most amount of previous experience with the Championship 4 of any of the other entries also earning the right to compete for the crown.
As for Mooresville resident Cindric, the most recent race’s 10th-place finish accounted for the third best such showing of any fellow contending driver in the field that was used to propel his local-based Team Penske team into the title affair. For Cindric, his debut as a final four competitor comes to help complement a stellar season during which he emerged as the circuit’s regular-season champion that was rewarded with a contract extension within the organization ranks.
Each entry will be seeking to make their best-ever showings of their respective careers.
The 34-year-old Allgaier boasts of a previous best placement of third place in the playoff format, a feat he was a able to accomplish for the first time in 2016 and then equal at the conclusion of the ’17 campaign. He is the only one of the final four drivers with past experience as a Championship 4 participant.
In the case of Cindric, he is already assured of putting forth his all-time best effort as an Xfinity Series competitor. Making his first-time ever appearance in the title affair, Cindric’s previous best placement for a season was the sixth-place showing fashioned last year.
“A lot of boxes checked for us today, I feel like we’ve had to points-race the entire playoffs,” Cindric said. “And it’s been really annoying. We’ve brought some really fast race cars to the tracks in the last few weeks, and our guys did an incredible job coming to the race track with no notebook and really basing it off the Ford simulator of notes from the Cup guys. Really proud of that effort. It’s a year’s worth of work and going to try to go take advantage of it next week. I think we have to go there prepared to win the race.”
The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to action to decide the 2021 championship on Saturday with the staging of Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 at Phoenix Raceway.
From that finale, the series championship will be determined based exclusively on the overall respective finishing placements of each of the final four challengers in the race.
