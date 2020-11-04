Mooresville home to half the Xfinity Series final four field

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As for Mooresville resident Cindric, the most recent race’s 10th-place finish accounted for the third best such showing of any fellow contending driver in the field that was used to propel his local-based Team Penske team into the title affair. For Cindric, his debut as a final four competitor comes to help complement a stellar season during which he emerged as the circuit’s regular-season champion that was rewarded with a contract extension within the organization ranks.

Each entry will be seeking to make their best-ever showings of their respective careers.

The 34-year-old Allgaier boasts of a previous best placement of third place in the playoff format, a feat he was a able to accomplish for the first time in 2016 and then equal at the conclusion of the ’17 campaign. He is the only one of the final four drivers with past experience as a Championship 4 participant.

In the case of Cindric, he is already assured of putting forth his all-time best effort as an Xfinity Series competitor. Making his first-time ever appearance in the title affair, Cindric’s previous best placement for a season was the sixth-place showing fashioned last year.