Mooresville in mix twice for CGA Carolinas Mid-Am golf title

Come quitting time later today, the possibility exists – make that two possibilities – that Mooresville could be the home of this year’s champion of the 40th annual Carolinas Golf Association’s Carolinas Mid-Amateur Golf Championship.

That is the case as a pair of area-based entries is included in the field for play in the affair that continues through today.

The duo of Mooresville residents Ken Knowles and Steve Harwell are each among the players helping form the field for the affair.

This time around, neither will have that much travel time involved to reach their desired destination. Play in the tournament will be held at the Country Club of Salisbury.

Officially, it will be Knowles who will be taking with him more immediate area-based ties. That is the case as he will be representing his home Mooresville Golf Club course in the event.

As for Harwell, he will be taking ties to his home River Run Golf & Country Club course in Davidson with him into the scheduled three-day competition.

