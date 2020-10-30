Mooresville in mix twice for CGA Carolinas Mid-Am golf title

Come quitting time later today, the possibility exists – make that two possibilities – that Mooresville could be the home of this year’s champion of the 40th annual Carolinas Golf Association’s Carolinas Mid-Amateur Golf Championship.
That is the case as a pair of area-based entries is included in the field for play in the affair that continues through today.
The duo of Mooresville residents Ken Knowles and Steve Harwell are each among the players helping form the field for the affair.
This time around, neither will have that much travel time involved to reach their desired destination. Play in the tournament will be held at the Country Club of Salisbury.
Officially, it will be Knowles who will be taking with him more immediate area-based ties. That is the case as he will be representing his home Mooresville Golf Club course in the event.
As for Harwell, he will be taking ties to his home River Run Golf & Country Club course in Davidson with him into the scheduled three-day competition.
Each will also have their work cut out for them as well. As many as four past champions, including last year’s winner, are also included in the cast seeking to capture this year’s title. Additionally, a total of eight players have garnered the “worth watching’’ recognition by the CGA based on their efforts posted with CGA events held earlier in the year.
Play in the event will take place for the fortunate few into today’s championship round. Competition in the Carolinas Mid-Am, rated as one of the host organization’s major tournaments, takes play in the form of individual stroke play. The full field will be trimmed to the still-standing low 60 players – including ties – for advancement into the 18-hole championship round.
As has been the case since the CGA resumed its playing schedule earlier this year, all aspects of the tournament will be held following required protocols related to COVID-19. Any golfer not following the safety-related procedures will be penalized via disqualification.
Entry into the event is open to any male amateur golfer who has reached his 25th birthday by this week, maintains a residence in North Carolina or South Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the CGA and has an active individual handicap at a CGA member club that does not exceed 10.4.
About the Carolinas Golf Association (CGA)
The CGA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit educational organization that was founded in 1909 to promote and to protect the game of golf in the Carolinas by providing competitions, education, support and benefits to golf clubs and golfers. The CGA is the second largest golf association in the country with over 700 member clubs represented by nearly 150,000 individuals.
The CGA annually conducts 48 championships and five team match competitions for men, women, juniors, and seniors. It also runs over 150 One-Day (net and gross) events as well as qualifying for USGA national championships. The CGA serves golf in the Carolinas with numerous programs such as: the USGA Handicap System; tournament management software and support; course measuring and course/slope ratings; agronomy consultation; answers about the Rules of Golf, Rules of Amateur Status, and Handicapping; Carolinas Golf Magazine; Interclub series; Tarheel Youth Golf Association; Carolinas Golf Hall of Fame; expense assistance for USGA Junior and Girls' Junior qualifiers from the Carolinas; and the Carolinas Golf Foundation. The CGF has distributed nearly $2,000,000 since 1977 to benefit Carolinas' golf initiatives including junior and women's programs.
