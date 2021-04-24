Mooresville keeps bid at possible postseason play in place

A foot in the door.

Should it become open, Mooresville’s girls soccer team maintained its bid for filling a possible postseason vacancy.

The Blue Devils settled for the securing of a split of decisions during the course of the next-to-the-last week of regular season play. They followed up a 2-0 defeat to crosstown arch rival Lake Norman by recovering to register a 3-0 defeat over Hopewell in a pair of late season I-Meck Conference bouts.

With the split, the Devils head back out on the pitch owning a 7-4-1 overall as well as matching I-Meck mark. While only the top two finishing teams in the final league standings are assured of meriting a playoff nod, Mooresville steadied its current third-place position to keep its slim second-season chances alive.

At Lake Norman in what amounted to a match for the second-place spot, the Blue Devils were held out of the goal for just the first time all season and allowed the two strikes on the part of the Wildcats the home-and-home season series sweep.

The two teams faced off earlier with Mooresville winding up on the narrow end of a 2-1 setback.

At home against Hopewell, the Blue Devils accounted for all the goal production in the 3-0 affair that could have been worse.