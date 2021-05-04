Mooresville maintains early-season mastery to begin I-Meck play

Merrily moving on.

Mooresville High School’s baseball team continued its early-season mastery when also completing its season’s opening-week series sweep.

The Blue Devils plated at least a run in all but one of their turns at-bat to defeat fellow I-Meck Conference member North Mecklenburg, 12-0, that also merited them at least a share of the very early league lead.

The Devils, still considered the reigning league champions, exited the affair owning a 2-0 mark to show for both the season overall and their performance in the I-Meck, standards that will continue to be connected together throughout the course of regular-season play.

Mooresville put the issue to rest with the scoring of three runs in the top of the sixth inning to also reach its widest margin. After finishing off the shutout in North Meck’s plate appearance in the last of the sixth, the matter was drawn to a close due to the mandatory double-digit run lead mercy rule. It marked the second time in the two teams’ meetings that such an application was enforced.