Mooresville maintains early-season mastery to begin I-Meck play

Merrily moving on.
Mooresville High School’s baseball team continued its early-season mastery when also completing its season’s opening-week series sweep.
The Blue Devils plated at least a run in all but one of their turns at-bat to defeat fellow I-Meck Conference member North Mecklenburg, 12-0, that also merited them at least a share of the very early league lead.
The Devils, still considered the reigning league champions, exited the affair owning a 2-0 mark to show for both the season overall and their performance in the I-Meck, standards that will continue to be connected together throughout the course of regular-season play.
Mooresville put the issue to rest with the scoring of three runs in the top of the sixth inning to also reach its widest margin. After finishing off the shutout in North Meck’s plate appearance in the last of the sixth, the matter was drawn to a close due to the mandatory double-digit run lead mercy rule. It marked the second time in the two teams’ meetings that such an application was enforced.
Starting Blue Devils pitcher Ian Bingham worked the first four frames to collect the win. He was followed to the hill by relievers Jake Poris and Jay Leonard. Combined, the trio failed to allow a run on just one hit while also striking out 10 batters between them.
At the plate, Nick Merriman piled up three hits while Jake Modrak paired safeties for a second straight game. Rowan Jackson accounted for three runs batted in while being joined by the group made up of Aiden Picciano, Poris, Chad Harvey, and Braeden Major with single base knocks each.
Mooresville returns to action this week when engaging in a home-and-home series with league member Hough High.