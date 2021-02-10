Mooresville maintains search for season’s first victory

Still searching.

Mooresville High School’s boys basketball team remained on the prowl for its somewhat altered season’s first favorable decision.

The Blue Devils came up empty in their continuation of substituted play against non-conference competition following an at-home, 63-51 defeat dropped against Porter Ridge.

Remaining at the time involved in a run of appearance against outside league foes, the verdict knocked the Devils to the 0-6 mark upon eying a return to action this week.

Doing so on a night when they also took the time to pay tribute to the upper-class members of the team’s roster, Aavanth Ezhilan, Jordan Wise-Smith and Aaron Jackson on what was designated at Senior Night, the Devils faced a sizable deficit by the halftime break and were unable to undo the damage during the second to remain in search of their initial victory.

Mooresville was able to face off opposite Porter Ridge in a continuation of action taking place outside the former’s I-Meck Conference ranks while the majority of that circuit’s entries remain idle from the court.