Mooresville maintains search for season’s first victory

Still searching.
Mooresville High School’s boys basketball team remained on the prowl for its somewhat altered season’s first favorable decision.
The Blue Devils came up empty in their continuation of substituted play against non-conference competition following an at-home, 63-51 defeat dropped against Porter Ridge.
Remaining at the time involved in a run of appearance against outside league foes, the verdict knocked the Devils to the 0-6 mark upon eying a return to action this week.
Doing so on a night when they also took the time to pay tribute to the upper-class members of the team’s roster, Aavanth Ezhilan, Jordan Wise-Smith and Aaron Jackson on what was designated at Senior Night, the Devils faced a sizable deficit by the halftime break and were unable to undo the damage during the second to remain in search of their initial victory.
Mooresville was able to face off opposite Porter Ridge in a continuation of action taking place outside the former’s I-Meck Conference ranks while the majority of that circuit’s entries remain idle from the court.
The mandated decision to prevent I-Meck teams from playing extending over a near month-long time frame, and thus freeing up dates on the Blue Devils’ schedule, is slated to draw to a close this week following an amendment made in the previous decision on the part of athletic administrators in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
Appearing in a second straight and middle of three such showings scheduled to be held against non-league opponents, a limited points-production performance experienced over the course of second-period play in particular served to spoil the home team’s effort. After facing a mere two-point differential through the first frame of play, a decisive 15-point turn in the visiting team’s favor in the second for all intents and purposes put the matter out of reach.
MHS spent the final two quarters chipping away at the spread before settling with the final 12-point margin.
No additional individual information was available.
Mooresville headed back into play slated to follow up late Tuesday night’s game against Lake Norman, in what also accounted for both familiar teams’ first return back to crucial I-Meck play since they each last faced off against one another the middle of last month -- by returning to home to also conclude the non-circuit phase of play when hosting Charlotte Garinger on Thursday night.