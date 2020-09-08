Mooresville makes another pitch as youth softball tournament host

Batten down the hatches again.
The bats – along with the gloves and balls to boot – are back.
Mooresville is poised to yet again relive its role as one of the area’s hosts of competition in one of the largest – and first – post-Labor Day holiday travel-tournament type youth-level softball tournaments on tap to take place practically throughout the upcoming weekend.
The North Carolina-based Top Guns Sports organization will be sending some of its selected entries to the area upon their participation in the Beast of the Southeast Battle of the Belts girls fastpitch event.
A pair of multi-field complexes will be singled out to serve as the sites of games on tap to be held beginning Saturday morning and continuing non-stop through the crowning of various age and division champions on Sunday afternoon.
According to plans, the fields at both the Mazeppa Park and Cornelius Road Park facilities are slated to be jam-packed with play during both days.
The locations are among the number of such places in the surrounding territory tapped to also serve as select host sites.
Play in the Battle of the Belts will involve teams comprised of players of various age groups.
Teams will consist of those ages eight-years-of-age and under all the way up to the ones being filled by current high school level players. As of early this week, as many as 68 teams within the various age groups had committed to compete. Deadline to enter is Thursday, so more teams may well be added to the line-up list.
The Mooresville area locations will be designated as the respective homes of play in some of the age divisions.
In the case of all 8U entries, they will engage in action during the course of a single day alone. All other age divisions will be featured in action during both days. All teams are assured of a limited number of appearances.
In addition to the age groups, play will also be divided into various levels based on the performances of the teams during the course of first-day in the various pool play contests. Based on won-loss-tie records combined with additional tiebreaking procedures also being employed, teams will use their pool play performances to finalize their respective division status for the second day’s bracket phase of play.
The Mazeppa Road and Cornelius Road park fields will all be reprising roles as hosts of Top Gun Sports play.
The Concord-based organization hosts in excess of 600 tournaments each year, doing so all across North Carolina as well as conducting attractions in South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia.
The upcoming Beast of the Southeast affair will account for one of the outfit’s first major affairs to take place following the Labor Day holiday that also serves to unofficially toss out the opening pitch for all fall season play.
Officially, the Mooresville Convention & Visitors Bureau is teaming with Top Gun to serve as a co-host of the weekend-long competition.
The full schedule and age division teams on track to appear in Mooresville will be released via the host Top Gun Sports’ official online website later this week.
As has been the case since the organization resumed its schedule earlier this summer, all required protocols related to the continued concerns over the presence of COVID-19 will also continue to be employed.
