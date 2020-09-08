Mooresville makes another pitch as youth softball tournament host

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Batten down the hatches again.

The bats – along with the gloves and balls to boot – are back.

Mooresville is poised to yet again relive its role as one of the area’s hosts of competition in one of the largest – and first – post-Labor Day holiday travel-tournament type youth-level softball tournaments on tap to take place practically throughout the upcoming weekend.

The North Carolina-based Top Guns Sports organization will be sending some of its selected entries to the area upon their participation in the Beast of the Southeast Battle of the Belts girls fastpitch event.

A pair of multi-field complexes will be singled out to serve as the sites of games on tap to be held beginning Saturday morning and continuing non-stop through the crowning of various age and division champions on Sunday afternoon.

According to plans, the fields at both the Mazeppa Park and Cornelius Road Park facilities are slated to be jam-packed with play during both days.

The locations are among the number of such places in the surrounding territory tapped to also serve as select host sites.

Play in the Battle of the Belts will involve teams comprised of players of various age groups.