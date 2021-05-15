Mooresville makes most of wrestling wonderland with wins

A wrestling wonderland.
Mooresville High School’s wrestling team found itself parked in just such a friendly situation.
The Blue Devils filled the mats full with a total of four matches taking place over the course of a three-day span, and they made the most of time to collect wins in all four of the affairs.
First doing so at home, Mooresville posted win by scores of 66-15 over Charlotte Providence and 51-15 against Bandys.
Then, appearing on the road in unfriendly territory, the Blue Devils emerged as the only unbeaten entry when picking up wins by scores of 42-33 over West Forsyth and 69-10 over East Forsyth.
The outcomes came during what amounted to one of the busiest segments of the season so far on the part of the Devils.
In each case, familiar faces filling familiar places helped seal the deal in all four victories.
In the triumph over Providence, wins by pinfalls worth the maximum amount of team points apiece were earned by both Davis Freeze at 138 pounds and cohort Johnny Merriman at 145 pounds.
Meanwhile, wins via forfeits also carrying the most value for the team were awarded to Calvin Nguyen at 106 pounds, Collin Neith at 113 pounds, Jaiden Noblezada at 132 pounds, Jake Emmert at 152 pounds, Luke Goodin at 160 pounds, Desmond Jackson at 182 pounds, Caleb Tate at 195 pounds, Ray Watson at 220 pounds and Austyn Barton at 285 pounds.
In the decision over Bandys, pin wins were hauled in by Nguyen, Merriman, Jackson, Tate and Barton.
In bouts that each when the distance, wins by decisions apiece were declared by Austin Emmert at 120 pounds, Freeze, Jake Emmert, Goodin and Watson.
Neith emerged with a win courtesy of injury time.
Opposite West Forsyth, the Devils gathered in all their team points via the maximum route with wins by pinfalls each racked up by Austin Emmert, Freeze, Merriman, Jake Emmert, Goodin, Brady Rabb at 170 pounds, and Barton via a six-point disqualification.
In the effort against East Forsyth, wins by pins were all picked up by Nguyen, Freeze, Jake Emmert, Goodin, Jackson, Tate, Watson and Barton.
Noblezada scored a win by decision, while forfeits were awarded to Neith, Austin Emmert and Merriman.
Mooresville returns to the mat joining fellow guest St. Stephens for a three-team affair taking place at South Caldwell on Tuesday.