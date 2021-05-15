Mooresville makes most of wrestling wonderland with wins

A wrestling wonderland.

Mooresville High School’s wrestling team found itself parked in just such a friendly situation.

The Blue Devils filled the mats full with a total of four matches taking place over the course of a three-day span, and they made the most of time to collect wins in all four of the affairs.

First doing so at home, Mooresville posted win by scores of 66-15 over Charlotte Providence and 51-15 against Bandys.

Then, appearing on the road in unfriendly territory, the Blue Devils emerged as the only unbeaten entry when picking up wins by scores of 42-33 over West Forsyth and 69-10 over East Forsyth.

The outcomes came during what amounted to one of the busiest segments of the season so far on the part of the Devils.

In each case, familiar faces filling familiar places helped seal the deal in all four victories.

In the triumph over Providence, wins by pinfalls worth the maximum amount of team points apiece were earned by both Davis Freeze at 138 pounds and cohort Johnny Merriman at 145 pounds.