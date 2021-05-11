Mooresville minds manners to stretch wrestling winning streak

Minding mat manners has allowed Mooresville’s wrestling team to embark on its most successful stretch of the still somewhat young season to date.

The Blue Devils piled up a trio of favorable outcomes with wins over as many different opponents taking place in multi-team and dual-team affairs.

The Devils powered their way past Charlotte Olympic, 62-15, and Mountain Island Charter, 74-3, to emerge as that three-team attraction’s only unbeaten entry while also picking up a 54-18 verdict over East Rowan in a head-to-head encounter.

Several familiar faces filled similar places to make all three wins possible.

In the triumph over Olympic, wins by pinfalls worth the maximum number of team points apiece were collected by Jake Emmert at 152 pounds, Brady Rabb at 170 pounds, Alexander Mercer-Johnson at 220 pounds and Austyn Barton at 285 pounds.

Austin Emmert prevailed by sudden victory at 120 pounds while Luke Goodin registered a technical fall at 160 pounds. Forfeits were awarded to Collin Neith at 113 pounds, Greg Merriman at 132 pounds, Davis Freeze at 138 pounds, Jonny Merriman at 145 pounds, and Caleb Tate at 195 pounds. In the verdict against Mountain Island Charters, pins were posted by Jaiden Noblezada at 126 pounds, Freeze, Jake Emmert, Goodin, and Rabb.