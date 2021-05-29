Mooresville nails down wrestling wins nearing pivotal phase

Heavy hitters.
Mooresville’s wrestling team laid the hammer down when piling up the hits courtesy of as many as four match wins over as many different opponents to also gear up for the start of the most crucial segment of the schedule.
Helping form the field for a pair of three-team affairs, the Blue Devils rattled off somewhat similar – scoring wise – wins over all four foes to enter the upcoming crucial I-Meck Conference portion of competition on a win-filled streak.
The Devils collected wins by scores of 60-18 over Alexander Central, 60-15 atop Crest, 66-18 over Wilkes Central and 68-0 over Alleghany.
As part of the proceedings, Mooresville gathered in the outcomes over Alexander Central and Crest during a night on which it also acknowledged the contributions of its most upper-class team members as part of traditional Senior Night ceremonies.
A number of team members mirrored the team’s success by also surfacing as victors multiple times.
In the victory over Alexander Central, wins by pinfalls worth the maximum number of six team points apiece were secured by Johnny Merriman at 145 pounds, Jake Emmert at 152 pounds, Brady Rabb at 170 pounds, Desmond Jackson at 182 pounds, Caleb Tate at 195 pounds and Austyn Barton at 285 pounds.
Austin Emmert and Jaiden Noblezada each earned a win by decision at 120 pounds and 126 pounds while forfeits each were handed to Calvin Nguyen at 106 pounds, Collin Neith at 113 pounds and Luke Goodin at 160 pounds.
Against Crest, pins were posted by Nguyen, Neith, Austin Emmert, Noblezada, Goodin, Rabb, Jackson and Barton.
Forfeits were awarded to Jake Emmert and Tate.
Opposite Wilkes Central, pinfalls were collected by Nguyen, Austin Emmert, Noblezada, Davis Freeze at 138 pounds, Merriman, Jake Emmert, Rabb, Jackson, Tate and Barton.
Goodin was the recipient of a forfeit.
And in the shutout of Alleghany, pin wins each were carded by Goodin and Barton.
Nguyen and Jake Emmert each racked up a major decision, while Noblezada and Merriman emerged from their respective matches by decision. Forfeits were given to Neith, Austin Emmert, Harrison Kouzel at 132 pounds, Rabb, Jackson and Tate.
Mooresville, also the defending champion, begins participation in the critical I-Meck segment of the season’s schedule used to determine qualification for potential dual-team playoff appearances when hosting both Mallard Creek and North Mecklenburg on Tuesday.