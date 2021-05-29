Mooresville nails down wrestling wins nearing pivotal phase

Heavy hitters.

Mooresville’s wrestling team laid the hammer down when piling up the hits courtesy of as many as four match wins over as many different opponents to also gear up for the start of the most crucial segment of the schedule.

Helping form the field for a pair of three-team affairs, the Blue Devils rattled off somewhat similar – scoring wise – wins over all four foes to enter the upcoming crucial I-Meck Conference portion of competition on a win-filled streak.

The Devils collected wins by scores of 60-18 over Alexander Central, 60-15 atop Crest, 66-18 over Wilkes Central and 68-0 over Alleghany.

As part of the proceedings, Mooresville gathered in the outcomes over Alexander Central and Crest during a night on which it also acknowledged the contributions of its most upper-class team members as part of traditional Senior Night ceremonies.

A number of team members mirrored the team’s success by also surfacing as victors multiple times.