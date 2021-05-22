Mooresville nets more good than bad from court cases

The good with the bad.

Mooresville’s girls tennis team was gladly able to take the two in stride.

Engaging in a trio of bouts against as many different members of the I-Meck Conference’s crowd over the course of a busy stretch of mid-season play, the Blue Devils secured twice as many favorable outcomes than they did defeats.

The Devils banked a 9-0 blanking of North Mecklenburg with the depositing of an 8-1 triumph over Mallard Creek that combined to help offset somewhat an 8-1 defeat to league-leading Hough High to show for their active efforts.

In the whitewashing past North Meck’s Vikings, Mooresville sealed the deal during singles and then polished off the sweep during doubles.

Singles winners were Julia Abrams, Alex Hyde, Rachael Shubert, Lilly McColley Emily Beyer and Cindy Peterson all prevailed in one-on-one play to assure the verdict. For good measure, the doubles duos made up of Abrams and Hyde, Shubert and McColley and Peterson and Lilly Davis followed suit to net the shutout.

In the successful showing against Mallard Creek, Mooresville secured enough points during the course of the singles segment alone for the win and then complemented the effort with a sweep of all three doubles duels.