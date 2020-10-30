Mooresville on main street in annual World Short Track title treat

Heading into his fifth event appearance in 2020, it’s actually Stremme owns the most top-five finishes of any driver in the division without a Feature win.

So many times, so close to victory. But that’s the nature of this event – so many great names come into town and put it all on the line for the DIRTVision cameras on the big stage.

With more than 400 total cars in the pit area last year, Stremme knows just how fierce the competition can be in every division, especially his own.

“It’s going to be tough,” Stremme said. “When you look at the caliber of drivers that come to this event… I don’t know if it’s necessarily looked at, for the Modifieds, as a “crown [jewel]” race, but it’s still pretty big. A lot of guys getting in their last race of the year.”

Last year, Hoffman wound-down one of the most dominant seasons in DIRTcar UMP Modified history with a flag-to-flag Feature victory, marking back-to-back wins for him in the event. Strickler went on to beat him in the All-Star Invitational just a short while later, while Stremme crossed right behind them in third.