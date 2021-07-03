Mooresville operation tracking possible upgrade in NASCAR

The owners of some smaller teams cashed out last year and few think they got anything like $6 million. Of course, few predicted the market would explode headed into 2022 with the Next-Gen car on the way.

“You have to pay to play, that’s just the way the system works. In the NFL, you have to buy a franchise,” said Matt Kaulig, who in six years in NASCAR built a competitive Xfinity Series team that will now move to the big leagues.

But why would Kaulig, founder of the parent company of LeafFilter and Leaf Home Safety Solutions, agree to pay so much?

“Because he wanted them right now,” Earnhardt said. “I don’t have a business, I don’t have a foundation like he does to be able to make that kind of move. We’re a race team that functions off itself so we have to be a little more clever.”

Trackhouse Racing finds itself in the same position as it looks ahead to its second season of Cup competition. Team owner Justin Marks said he lost out on three charters last year; he ultimately leased a charter from Spire to guarantee Daniel Suarez could race each week.

The system rules prohibited Marks from leasing the same charter two consecutive seasons so he is scouring the market to buy. Marks made clear that he won’t overpay for a charter.