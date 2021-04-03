Mooresville player doubles up on weekly on-field honors

How about that?

Current North Carolina Central University freshman outfielder and Mooresville High School product Imara Harrell pulled off the equivalent of a double play upon meriting weekly individual attention from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference honors based on her most recent efforts.

Harrell has been named both the MEAC Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week after amassing a .500 batting average – going 8-for-16 at the plate — with a team-high six runs scored, along with a pair of RBI in the four-game series. She slugged .563 and recorded seven putouts and an assist from her outfield position.

In the first game of the weekend, Harrell hit 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, a run driven in and a stolen base, becoming just the sixth Eagle with four hits in a game during NCCU’s Division I era, dating back to the 2008 season.

NCCU’s first victory of the series ended a 14-game losing streak against FAMU, dating back to April 18, 2015.