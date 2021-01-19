Mooresville race team planning to expand operations

“Words can’t describe how excited and grateful I am for this upcoming season,” said Holmes. “It has always been a dream of mine as a kid growing up to make it into the top-three divisions of racing. To get the chance to do just that with our own team and the same guys over the last few years, is just really neat. It’s great to see how far we’ve come.”

Holmes is scheduled to compete in multiple ARCA Menards Series events this season, beginning with the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway in February. The Auburn University graduate will make his NCWTS debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March, followed by a handful of additional Truck Series races of which will be announced at a later date.

“It means a lot that Sam (Mayer) believes in BHR and to have him as a teammate this season,” said Holmes. “Our goal is to win races in both series between the two of us. I know Sam will bring a lot to this team. He’s another ARCA (Menards Series) champion. I’ve raced against him in the past; and he’s a great driver. It’s an honor to have him on board for the upcoming season.”