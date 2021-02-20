Mooresville remains in search of first I-Meck victory

There’s still something missing for Mooresville’s girls basketball team.

The Blue Devils remained winless opposite I-Meck Conference competition following a 70-36 defeat dropped at the hands of Hopewell High.

With the loss, the Devils dipped to the 0-6 department against league foes that constitutes the most meaningful part of an overall 2-7 standard they took with them deeper into play already adjusted by schedule changes.

Late in the play, matters off the court took a much more concentrated concern on the part of Mooresville when one of its players was hindered by the flare-up of an existing medical condition that forced the action to draw to a close for an extended amount of time. The player was removed from the non-contact condition that was also reported to be not related to COVID-19 issues via a medical stretcher before play was able to resume.