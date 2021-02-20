 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mooresville remains in search of first I-Meck victory
View Comments
top story

Mooresville remains in search of first I-Meck victory

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
mhs.jpg

There’s still something missing for Mooresville’s girls basketball team.

The Blue Devils remained winless opposite I-Meck Conference competition following a 70-36 defeat dropped at the hands of Hopewell High.

With the loss, the Devils dipped to the 0-6 department against league foes that constitutes the most meaningful part of an overall 2-7 standard they took with them deeper into play already adjusted by schedule changes.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Late in the play, matters off the court took a much more concentrated concern on the part of Mooresville when one of its players was hindered by the flare-up of an existing medical condition that forced the action to draw to a close for an extended amount of time. The player was removed from the non-contact condition that was also reported to be not related to COVID-19 issues via a medical stretcher before play was able to resume.

For the Blue Devils, it was in particular placed in a huge hole due to what transpired over the combined quarters used to bridge the two halves together. Mooresville faced a 26-15 deficit at the halftime after falling a half dozen points off the pace during the second quarter before Hopewell’s Titans pieced together a 26-10 charge fueled by the capitalizing on a host of Blue Devils’ turnovers cause by a full-court press resulting in a 52-25 spread entering fourth period play.

Following the medical emergency taking place in the final frame, the issue was able to draw to a close.

No additional individual information was available.

Mooresville had its road game against West Charlotte initially slated to late Thursday postponed by a winter weather system resulting in making what could amount to its final homecourt appearance of the regular season against Mallard Creek also account for its next appearance as well.

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics