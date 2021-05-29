Mooresville rides elevator splitting pair of I-Meck matches

One up and one down.

Mooresville’s girls tennis team finished with just such a showing with a pair of matches held against as many different members of its I-Meck Conference’s court crowd.

The Blue Devils failed to surrender a single point in defeating North Mecklenburg, 8-0, while managing to scratch for just a single favorable outcome in dropping a 7-1 decision to league-leading Hough High.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the successful outing against North Meck’s Vikings, singles winners alone accounted for the mounting of an enough combined points to secure a team victory.

In that phase of play, the cast of Julia Abrams, Alex Hyde, Rachael Shubert, Mia Carlson, Ashley Jones and Paige Fellores all surfaced as straight-set winners to guarantee the verdict.

For good measure, the doubles duos made up of Shubert and Lilly McColley, and partners Lily Davis and Cindy Peterson each also collected wins to complete the sweep.

Opposite a Hough entry closing in on the capturing of the I-Meck’s regular season title and securing the automatic dual-team playoff bid it accompanies, the lone mark made by Mooresville came courtesy of singles victor Abrams.

Mooresville returns to the court to also attempt to boost both its team and select individual status when taking on host cross-town arch rival Lake Norman on Tuesday afternoon to also conclude that particular home-and-home series set.