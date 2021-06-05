Mooresville runs gamut with split of tennis matches

So close and yet so far away.

Mooresville’s girls tennis team experienced both.

The Blue Devils gathered in just the points they needed during the course of closing doubles play to pin down a 5-4 defeat over I-Meck Conference foe Hopewell High that came on the heels of an earlier, 8-1 defeat dropped to crosstown circuit rival Lake Norman.

The split of decisions came during the next-to-the-last week of regular season play.

At home against Hopewell, Mooresville set the stage for the matter to be decided during doubles play courtesy of singles wins apiece clocked in by Mia Carlson, Lily McColley and Cindy Peterson.

During doubles, wins by the twosomes comprised of McColley and partner Rachael Shubert as well as Peterson and court cohort Lilly Davis allowed the Blue Devils to secure the narrow one-point win.

Against Lake Norman to also complete that home-and-home season series, the lone team point picked up by the Blue Devils came courtesy of singles player Shubert.

Mooresville returns to the course scheduled to send both singles entries and doubles representatives into the I-Meck Conference postseason tournament, That will determine qualifiers for the upcoming scheduled segment of statewide postseason play. The Blue Devils also have home matches on tap to take place against both West Charlotte and Mallard Creek to complete regular-season play.