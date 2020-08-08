Mooresville soccer product selected as Woman of the Year candidate

A Mooresville-area groomed successful collegiate-level soccer product is now in line to reach a completely different kind of goal.
Recent Charlotte women's soccer team member Mary Manser of Mooresville has been selected as the athletic department's nominee for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year award, as announced by the school earlier this week.
Manser, who served as the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee President in 2019-20, completed her four years as a member of the 49ers' women's soccer program with a 2016 NCAA Tournament appearance and 2016 Conference USA Tournament title on her resume.
From her position as a defender, Manser still tallied three goals and fired 17 shots in her career, while starting 18 of her 75 games played over the course of her four years.
Off the field is where the former Lake Norman High School product, also an All-State selection during a celebrated high school career that included pivotal contributions to three consecutive conference championship teams, made her mark.
Manser was a three-time recipient of the Conference USA Fall Spirit of Service Award – a Charlotte record – and led activism among her fellow student-athletes through her community service efforts.
Manser was also active with ties to at least 14 different community service organizations and projects, including long-term commitments to the Tim Tebow Foundation – A Night to Shine, the SAAC Executive Board, the SAAC Cares Holiday Drive and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Impressing her teammates along the way, her peers presented her with the 2018-19 Pure Gold Skills Award for the most life skill credits of all student-athletes.
In the classroom, she graduated in May as a systems engineering major with a 3.97 GPA and as the 2019-20 UNC Charlotte Provost Student-Athlete Academic Achievement Award winner. Her efforts in the classroom helped the 49ers' program earn the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award each fall.
A member of the 2019 All-Conference USA Academic First Team, Manser was a four-time recipient of the Conference USA Commissioner's Academic Medal and landed on the Conference USA Honor Roll each season. Seven of her eight undergraduate semesters resulted in 'Perfect Niner' status for a 4.0 semester GPA.
ABOUT THE NCAA WOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Manser is one of a record 605 female college athletes, including 259 from Division I, who were nominated for this year's award, across all three NCAA divisions. The honor was started in 1991 to recognize graduating women student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.
Conference offices will select up to two nominees from their pool of member school nominees. The NCAA Woman of the Year selection committee, comprised of representatives from the NCAA membership, will chose the Top 30 honorees – 10 from each division.
From the Top 30, the committee will determine the top-three selections for each division and announce the nine finalists. The NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics will then choose the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year in the fall.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!