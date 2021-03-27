Mooresville still on lookout list for season’s first victory

Still waiting. Still wanting.
Mooresville’s football team took its latest search for its season’s first win as deep as the final minute of regulation play before again coming up empty in being dealt a 20-14 defeat by homecoming-celebrating I-Meck Conference member Hopewell High.
With the loss taking place in a meeting between teams entering play each seeking that first elusive win of a most unusual spring season, the Blue Devils dipped to the 0-4 mark for both the season overall and in the I-Meck ranks. They are standards that will continue to share the same sideline throughout the course of the now-surpassed first half of regular-season play.
The Devils very nearly pulled off a late-game comeback following running back Glenwood Robinson’s short three-yard touchdown ram taking place with just inside two minutes left to play. Tacked on by placekicker Jacob Goodin’s successful point-after kick, the Devils climbed to within less than a TD of the lead.
The drama increased when kickoff special team member Ashton Edstrom recovered an onside-kick made by Kaden Pigeon on the ensuing possession-opening play. However, four incomplete pass plays on the drive turned the ball back over to the Hopewell Titans for the remainder of play.
Mooresville hindered its cause throughout the course of the first half by committing five turnovers, one of which led directly to a Hopewell tally in the form of a 90-yard pass interception return.
Facing a three-touchdown deficit in the third period, the Devils broke through on quarterback Jamere Cherry’s 12-yard scoring strike to Davyn Reid late in the frame to break the scoring ice. Goodin tacked on the following PAT.
Mooresville cut into the lead late in the fourth that was set up by QB Cherry’s completion to Pigeon rewarding the Devils possession inside Hopewell’s five-yard line.
The Devils outgained the Titans in total yardage for the game but proved unable to completely overcome the damaged caused by the rash of first-half miscues.
Mooresville returns to action when making just its second appearance of the season at home by playing host to West Charlotte on a rare scheduled Thursday night affair. The game set for Coach Joe Popp Stadium is planned by design to prevent the teams from competing on Good Friday.