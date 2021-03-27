Mooresville still on lookout list for season’s first victory

Still waiting. Still wanting.

Mooresville’s football team took its latest search for its season’s first win as deep as the final minute of regulation play before again coming up empty in being dealt a 20-14 defeat by homecoming-celebrating I-Meck Conference member Hopewell High.

With the loss taking place in a meeting between teams entering play each seeking that first elusive win of a most unusual spring season, the Blue Devils dipped to the 0-4 mark for both the season overall and in the I-Meck ranks. They are standards that will continue to share the same sideline throughout the course of the now-surpassed first half of regular-season play.

The Devils very nearly pulled off a late-game comeback following running back Glenwood Robinson’s short three-yard touchdown ram taking place with just inside two minutes left to play. Tacked on by placekicker Jacob Goodin’s successful point-after kick, the Devils climbed to within less than a TD of the lead.

The drama increased when kickoff special team member Ashton Edstrom recovered an onside-kick made by Kaden Pigeon on the ensuing possession-opening play. However, four incomplete pass plays on the drive turned the ball back over to the Hopewell Titans for the remainder of play.