Mooresville stretches season’s streak of soccer success

The stretching of at the time a string of three straight wins also allowed the Devils to own a 24-3 advantage in goals-scored against goals-allowed during that stretch. It was the first time during the recent run when the entry allowed its foe to score more than a single goal.

Portions of that streak stayed in place in the bout against North Meck. Meeting the Vikings for a second time to also draw a close to a first season series against a fellow I-Meck member, Mooresville matched the home team with a single strike apiece in duking matters out to the draw.

It was the first tie on the part of Mooresville but also came to keep its season’s best non-losing streak of four straight showings secure.

In the season’s meetings, the Blue Devils hold a 1-0-1 mark against North Meck to preserve the former’s perch in third-place in the latest updated league standings.

Mooresville heads back into action next week with only homefield appearances on tap. The Blue Devils host league-co-leading Hough High on Tuesday at Coach Joe Popp Stadium site before staying running in place to entertain Vance later in the week as well.