Mooresville stretches season’s streak of soccer success

The streak still survives.
Just barely.
Mooresville’s girls soccer team stretched its now season’s midway-mark streak of non-losing appearances to a new high-water mark following a pair of on-the-road meetings.
The Blue Devils bagged a 6-2 triumph over Mallard Creek coming to also christen that particular home-and-away season series set. They then battled on dead-even terms through regulation and overtime to seal the deal on a 1-1 tie against now two-time duelist North Mecklenburg.
The outcomes taking place mere days apart now leaves Mooresville with a 5-2-1 ledger to show for both the season overall and its performance standard opposite fellow in-circuit competition. Those records will continue to mirror one another throughout the course of regular season play.
Girls soccer teams are limited to 14 matches during the regulation phase of play by the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association. As a result of the I-Meck housing a total of eight members, all of the Blue Devils’ appearances will be conducted against common conference counterparts.
Mooresville made the most of its scheduled trip to take on Mallard Creek when toppling them by the 6-2 tally. The output was the third highest total number of goals collected by the Blue Devils during a single match.
The stretching of at the time a string of three straight wins also allowed the Devils to own a 24-3 advantage in goals-scored against goals-allowed during that stretch. It was the first time during the recent run when the entry allowed its foe to score more than a single goal.
Portions of that streak stayed in place in the bout against North Meck. Meeting the Vikings for a second time to also draw a close to a first season series against a fellow I-Meck member, Mooresville matched the home team with a single strike apiece in duking matters out to the draw.
It was the first tie on the part of Mooresville but also came to keep its season’s best non-losing streak of four straight showings secure.
In the season’s meetings, the Blue Devils hold a 1-0-1 mark against North Meck to preserve the former’s perch in third-place in the latest updated league standings.
Mooresville heads back into action next week with only homefield appearances on tap. The Blue Devils host league-co-leading Hough High on Tuesday at Coach Joe Popp Stadium site before staying running in place to entertain Vance later in the week as well.