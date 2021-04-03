Mooresville takes hottest heels into upcoming holiday break

The heels have never been hotter.

Mooresville High School’s girls soccer team headed into what amounts to an extended Easter holiday break on one of its best streaks of the season so far.

The Blue Devils matched their season’s highest total of goals netted in a single match two times and, in the process, also equaled an earlier-season best for consecutive wins courtesy of back-to-back convincing conquests over as many fellow I-Meck Conference foes.

The Devils high-stepped their way past West Charlotte, 9-0, in a match cut short from its regulation play before reaching that same standard a night later in a 9-1 downing of Hopewell High.

With the wins coming ahead of a week long hiatus from the field courtesy of the Easter break, Mooresville moved to the 4-2 mark for the season overall and in the I-Meck ranks.