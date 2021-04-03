Mooresville takes hottest heels into upcoming holiday break

The heels have never been hotter.
Mooresville High School’s girls soccer team headed into what amounts to an extended Easter holiday break on one of its best streaks of the season so far.
The Blue Devils matched their season’s highest total of goals netted in a single match two times and, in the process, also equaled an earlier-season best for consecutive wins courtesy of back-to-back convincing conquests over as many fellow I-Meck Conference foes.
The Devils high-stepped their way past West Charlotte, 9-0, in a match cut short from its regulation play before reaching that same standard a night later in a 9-1 downing of Hopewell High.
With the wins coming ahead of a week long hiatus from the field courtesy of the Easter break, Mooresville moved to the 4-2 mark for the season overall and in the I-Meck ranks.
Moving as close as the official midway mark of I-Meck play as only one other member due to the number of appearances, the Blue Devils dumped West Charlotte by a large enough of a cushion that drew the second half of play to a close ahead of a full regulation contest. The bout was terminated once Mooresville reached its eventual winning spread due to a mandatory goals-ahead mercy rule. It was the second time all season that the restriction was invoked in match involving Mooresville.
Opposite Hopewell, the eventual Blue Devils again matched their season’s standard for goals scored while allowing the lone strike in return to force the matter to be played through its scheduled time frame.
No additional individual information was available from either affair.
Mooresville returns to the pitch when kicking off post-Easter action at Mallard Creek on Tuesday that will also account for the exact halfway mark of I-Meck play.