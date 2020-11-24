Mooresville to house second new NASCAR team for next season

Make room, Mooresville. Company’s coming again.

It was announced earlier this week that yet another new NASCAR team will be competing within its premier division with the presence of Live Fast Motorsports.

It becomes the third newest entry to be organized so far this still somewhat short off-season and second of them to be at least temporarily based directly out of Mooresville.

Live Fast Motorsports, co-owned by drivers Matt Tifft and B.J. McLeod, will join 23XI Racing co-owned by driver Denny Hamlin and current National Basketball Association team owner Michael Jordan as those that will be calling the area home over the course of their respective inaugural campaigns.

Live Fast with be in a joint operation in a partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing. The co-owners purchased ownership interest of a charter previously used by Go Fas Racing.

Live Fast owners each share some experience behind the wheel.

Tifft, who at the age of 24 becomes the youngest owner in the NASCAR Cup Series, had made 134 career starts combined between the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series from 2014 through 2019.