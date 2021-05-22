Mooresville uses winning hand to take edge in rivalry series

One team hit the jackpot.
The other busted out.
A five-run bottom half of the second inning for Mooresville resulted in a substantial lead and a 7-1 triumph over cross-town rival Lake Norman. Support from a vocal home crowd supported an at least temporarily break the tie between the two in the I-Meck Conference ranks.
By winning the first of the two head-to-head meetings during the course of regular season play, the Blue Devils improved to the 5-2 mark to show for both the season overall and in the conference ranks. In the process, the Devils took over sole possession of the second-place spot in the updated I-Meck standings to also boost their status in that regard as well.
As for Lake Norman, the dropping of a third straight decision to a fellow league entry placed the Wildcats at the 4-3 level and pushed them into third-place in the standings.
Both teams entered the outing tied for the runner-up spot, the second and final one in the I-Meck expected to be rewarded with a possible state postseason berth.
In Mooresville’s case, it took the first step towards enhancing that position.
After tallying a lone run in the bottom half of the first inning to secure an edge they would never lose, the Blue Devils cashed in on some key hits and capitalized on some rare fielding mistakes on the part of the Wildcats.
Mooresville upped its command to its widest mark with the scratching for a single run in the home half of the fourth, it more than enough to offset the managing of a solo strike by Lake Norman in the top half of the fifth. Both teams capped the affair in scoreless fashion over the final two frames-plus of play to account for the final winning margin.
The Blue Devils rode the complete-game winning pitching performance of senior Nick Merriman to the outcome. The lefthander hurled all seven innings and allowed just the lone run on six hits while striking out nine.
For Lake Norman, it used the services of three members of its pitching staff to handle the duties. Starting and losing hurler Sullivan Jackson was followed to the mound by relievers Nick Bumgarner and James Botta. Collectively, the threesome was tagged for the seven runs on eight hits while fanning five.
Offensively, the Blue Devils spread around the attack and wound up collecting one hit apiece from all but one hitter in their batting line-up.
The cast of Aiden Picciano, Jake Poris, Chad Harvey, Reed Sullivan, Ian Bingham, Jake Modrak, Rowan Jackson and Merriman all contributed to the merriment with a base knock apiece. Pitcher Merriman was joined by Jackson in being credited with a pair of runs batted in apiece.
For Lake Norman, Botta banged a double and also logged in with the lone run batted in to spark a charge that featured two base raps from Harris Dowdy – one of them also good for a two-base job. Single shots apiece were fired from the bats of Jacob Reeves, Caleb Douthit and Aaron Herbst.
Plans called for the same two teams to polish off play for this season when engaging in a rematch slated to take place on Lake Norman’s home field. Both teams are also back in action when appearing in home-and-home series against different fellow I-Meck members this week as well.
Mooresville faces off against Hopewell High in its next-to-the-last such sessions of scheduled regular season play, while Lake Norman does the same when squaring off against league member Vance.