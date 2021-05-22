Mooresville uses winning hand to take edge in rivalry series

Mooresville upped its command to its widest mark with the scratching for a single run in the home half of the fourth, it more than enough to offset the managing of a solo strike by Lake Norman in the top half of the fifth. Both teams capped the affair in scoreless fashion over the final two frames-plus of play to account for the final winning margin.

The Blue Devils rode the complete-game winning pitching performance of senior Nick Merriman to the outcome. The lefthander hurled all seven innings and allowed just the lone run on six hits while striking out nine.

For Lake Norman, it used the services of three members of its pitching staff to handle the duties. Starting and losing hurler Sullivan Jackson was followed to the mound by relievers Nick Bumgarner and James Botta. Collectively, the threesome was tagged for the seven runs on eight hits while fanning five.

Offensively, the Blue Devils spread around the attack and wound up collecting one hit apiece from all but one hitter in their batting line-up.

The cast of Aiden Picciano, Jake Poris, Chad Harvey, Reed Sullivan, Ian Bingham, Jake Modrak, Rowan Jackson and Merriman all contributed to the merriment with a base knock apiece. Pitcher Merriman was joined by Jackson in being credited with a pair of runs batted in apiece.