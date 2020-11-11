Mooresville voice to be heard at ballpark’s veteran appreciation

Mooresville will have a direct voice being heard in today’s proceedings saluting military personnel past and present unfolding at a site that primarily serves as a home of America’s designated pastime.
Major General Charles H. Swannack, Jr. (USA, ret.), current president of the non-profit Patriot Military Family Foundation based out of Mooresville, will be the one delivering the keynote address helping highlight the closing ceremonies of the inaugural Field of Honor tribute to take place on the homefield of an area professional Minor League Baseball organization.
Swannack will deliver the speech to the gathering in place at the Atrium Health Ballpark in downtown Kannapolis that is the home of the Class-A member Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. The ceremony scheduled to get underway at 11 a.m. as part of traditional Veteran’s Day appreciation is open to the public and will be socially distanced on the facility’s concourse or in the stadium dependent upon weather conditions.
Swannack fills his role on the management board of Patriot Military Family Foundation to assist with the program’s dedicated mission of honoring veterans for their service as well as commitment to the nation’s freedoms and to serve them and their families.
The selection of the special guest speaker was largely dependent upon his impressive previous and still active military career.
Swannack was commissioned as a second lieutenant of infantry from the United States Military Academy in June of 1971. He has proudly served the U.S. for 30-plus years in command and staff positions at every level from platoon to Department of the Army.
Prior to retiring, Swannack commanded the 82nd Airborne Division from October 2002-May 2004. During this time, he provided forces to Combined Joint Task Force-180 for combat operations in Afghanistan, and he personally led the division during combat operations from Kuwait to Baghdad and later civil-military operations in Al Anbar Province, western Iraq.
Swannack is a graduate of Capstone and the National War College. He holds a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. His decorations include the Legion of Merit and Bronze Star Medal. He proudly wears the Combat Infantryman Badge, Master Parachutist Badge, and the Ranger Tab
Initially in retirement, Swannack provided consultation services to multiple defense corporations and primarily served in the capacity of a trainer, coach, and mentor to Brigade Combat Teams preparing to deploy to Iraq and Afghanistan.
In early 2014, Swannack joined Speedway Motorsports as executive director for Speedway Children’s Charities, a 501c (3) nonprofit, with the mission of assisting underprivileged children to become productive adults.
In early 2019, Swannack was named vice president, Armed Forces Affairs and now leads a new initiative “Welcome Home Patriots” to improve the lives of post-servicemen and servicewomen. He actively supports multiple other military charities as a means of “giving back” to those who served him so well during his military career.
The address scheduled by Swannack will be included in the schedule of events. Remarks will also be heard from Congressman Richard Hudson in addition to the playing of patriotic music.
Matters will then be drawn to a climax with the reading of the names of all 500 veterans honored on the field with flying United States of America flags. The affair will honor those individuals, past and present, who have given of themselves to protect freedom with the playing of their respective branch service songs.
At the conclusion of the reading of the names, “Taps” will be played.
