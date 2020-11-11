Mooresville voice to be heard at ballpark’s veteran appreciation

Mooresville will have a direct voice being heard in today’s proceedings saluting military personnel past and present unfolding at a site that primarily serves as a home of America’s designated pastime.

Major General Charles H. Swannack, Jr. (USA, ret.), current president of the non-profit Patriot Military Family Foundation based out of Mooresville, will be the one delivering the keynote address helping highlight the closing ceremonies of the inaugural Field of Honor tribute to take place on the homefield of an area professional Minor League Baseball organization.

Swannack will deliver the speech to the gathering in place at the Atrium Health Ballpark in downtown Kannapolis that is the home of the Class-A member Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. The ceremony scheduled to get underway at 11 a.m. as part of traditional Veteran’s Day appreciation is open to the public and will be socially distanced on the facility’s concourse or in the stadium dependent upon weather conditions.

Swannack fills his role on the management board of Patriot Military Family Foundation to assist with the program’s dedicated mission of honoring veterans for their service as well as commitment to the nation’s freedoms and to serve them and their families.