Mooresville volleyball entered holidays on happy note

Mooresville High School’s volleyball team got just it wanted for Christmas

It also helped make for a happy start to the New Year as well.

Making their final appearance prior to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the Blue Devils avenged an earlier defeat for the first time all season with a straight-set thumping past I-Meck Conference foe Hopewell High.

Closing out the 2020 segment of the season’s split-year schedule in the process by appearing in a second straight affair within an as-many-night span and accounting for the third outing over a five-day span overall, the Devils prevailed in the bare minimum number of three sets to also forge a squaring of the regular season’s home-and-home series with Hopewell’s Titans.

Mooresville motored to the win in the form of by-game scores of 25-15, 25-16 and 25-21 to sweep the best-of-five affair. It was in sharp contrast to the two teams’ first meeting held back in early December that then resulted in Hopewell’s three-set decision.

The outcome allowed the Blue Devils to also enter the 2021 portion of play after putting the welcome stops on a four-set losing skid.