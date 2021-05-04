Mooresville wrestlers swap roles to salvage split

Give and take.

Mooresville High School’s wrestling team spent its most recent time out on the mat doing just that, piling up a 42-27 triumph over Davie County while winding up the short end of a 33-24 decision the Northwest Guilford. This was the first loss of the season for the Blue Devils

As a result the Blue Devils head back out on the mat owning a 3-1 mark to show for all its dual-team action.

Opposite Davie County in weight matches, the Devils collected the highest number of team points possible courtesy of wins via pinfalls from Davis Freeze at 138 pounds, Luke Goodin at 160 pounds, Caleb Tate at 195 pounds and Ray Watson at 220 pounds.

Doing so the harder way, the duo of Jaiden Noblezada at 126 pounds and Greg Merriman at 132 pounds both prevailed in their bouts with decisions.

Also, forfeits valued at six points each were handed to Calvin Nguyen at 106 pounds and Collin Neith at 113 pounds.

In the match-up against Northwest Guilford, Mooresville’s points were rendered via various methods. Goodin emerged with a technical fall, while both Freeze and Tate notched their wins with a decision apiece.