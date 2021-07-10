Moors experience differing degrees of decisions during split

Wow, and then whew!
The Mooresville Gresham-Baker Post 66 Senior Division-level American Legion baseball team experienced each emotion over the course of a mere 48-hour-plus span.
Returning to the field following a three-year absence, the Moors enjoyed the wow factor when also gloving their first favorable verdict in the state’s Southern Division of Area III ranks since that time frame courtesy of a 6-1 triumph over Concord Post 51.
Shortly afterwards and in an exhausting near three-hour-long affair, Mooresville engaged in a give-and-take attraction to mark Post 66’s first full-fledged appearance in front of the home faithful before finally being taken to task in a run-filled, 18-11 defeat dropped against current SD-Area III front running Rowan County.
Combined, the efforts taking place on back-to-back nights on the road and at home and factoring in a half-hour delay due to weather places Gresham-Baker at the 1-3 mark. The record in all appearances carrying full divisional clout is used to determine any potential postseason positioning as part of an overall 2-3 account the Moors will take with them back into action over the upcoming week.
“I think we gave them a pretty good show,’’ said Vic Garrett, Mooresville’s rookie-season manager, of the Moors following the offensive-dominated homefield debut. “Obviously, it wasn’t the way we wanted it to end. But we fought our way back from a big hole, and I was glad to see that.
“We got our first win, and that gave us a boost,” said Garrett following the team’s pair of performances. “We’re definitely not out of anything by any means. We’ve got several key games still left to play. We’re going to take some time off to regroup and get ready to return to the field.”
Rowan Co. 18, Moors 11
A never-quit attitude on the part of the home team averted the employing of the double-digit deficit mercy rule despite coming close and stretched the matter through all regulation seven innings needing three hours to complete before finally posting the final result.
“We scored a lot of runs,’’ said Garrett, “but of course, we also gave up way too many, too. I was proud of the way our guys showed some heart after falling into a big hole. They kept fighting. That was good to see.”
Post 66 trailed by an 11-2 count at one time but used a nine-run uprising spread out over consecutive at-bats in the home halves of the fourth and fifth frames to close the gap to within four runs at one point. SD-Area III leader Rowan County was able to regain the edge to fashion the final winning margin.
“It took a lot out of us to come from behind,’’ said Garrett. “They added some damage late to finish us off.”
In the pitching department, starter Ian Bingham – a Mooresville High School athlete – was touched with the loss, receiving some relief assistance from the cast of fellow MHS product Reed Sullivan as well as South Iredell High School hurler Matt Sherrill.
Lake Norman High School left-handed swinging athlete Jared Smith deposited a three-run home run over the blue monster fence in right field on the Moors’ home Mooresville High School field for one of his team high-tying two hits. Sherrill, Sullivan, MHS athlete Jake Poris, South Iredell’s Gage Tomlin and Cannon School’s Brennan Kelley all also swatted out two base knocks apiece.
Prior to play, which was delayed by nearly 30 minutes from its scheduled start due to the arrival of a strong early-evening thunderstorm, part of the procedure used to mark the occasion included special appearances on the part of two longstanding representatives of the Post 66 baseball program
The duo of Donald “Whitey’ Meadows and Frank Owens, each previous inductees into the N.C. American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame from Post 66, handled the throwing out of ceremonial first pitches coming to also coincide with the team’s return to play.
Moors 6, Concord 1
The pitching trio of Lake Norman product Dakota Aspinwall and fellow athlete Sherrill teamed with Mooresville High’s Drew Park to keep Concord Post 51 at bay in the groundbreaking win. It was Post 66’s first win since the program was disbanded three years ago.
“They all threw the ball well,’’ said Garrett. “We were tickled to get that first win.”
At the plate, Tomlin tagged a triple, while Nick Merriman – a recent graduate of the Mooresville High School baseball program – belted a double for one of his two hits. Aspinwall also legged out a double and was joined by fellow program athletes Harris Dowdy and Aaron Herbst with single shots each.
Upcoming games
Idle for nearly a week, Mooresville hits the field with a flurry to also draw the regular season to a close. Post 66 appears on its second home, Moor Park, when entertaining Mocksville-Davie on Tuesday night before staying on the same site to complete the season’s home-and-home series with Concord the very next night. Both game times are set for 7 p.m.