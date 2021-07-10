Moors experience differing degrees of decisions during split

“We got our first win, and that gave us a boost,” said Garrett following the team’s pair of performances. “We’re definitely not out of anything by any means. We’ve got several key games still left to play. We’re going to take some time off to regroup and get ready to return to the field.”

Rowan Co. 18, Moors 11

A never-quit attitude on the part of the home team averted the employing of the double-digit deficit mercy rule despite coming close and stretched the matter through all regulation seven innings needing three hours to complete before finally posting the final result.

“We scored a lot of runs,’’ said Garrett, “but of course, we also gave up way too many, too. I was proud of the way our guys showed some heart after falling into a big hole. They kept fighting. That was good to see.”

Post 66 trailed by an 11-2 count at one time but used a nine-run uprising spread out over consecutive at-bats in the home halves of the fourth and fifth frames to close the gap to within four runs at one point. SD-Area III leader Rowan County was able to regain the edge to fashion the final winning margin.

“It took a lot out of us to come from behind,’’ said Garrett. “They added some damage late to finish us off.”