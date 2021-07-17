Moors make most of late-season surge to fuel postseason push

Two for the price of one.

The Mooresville Gresham-Baker Post 66 American Legion Senior Division baseball team has set sail on its first multi-game winning streak to advance it to the break-even barrier for the first time this season as well.

Doing so on back-to-back nights against as many different members of their Southern Division of Area III ranks, the Moors backed up the banking of a 6-1 triumph over Mocksville-Davie by patiently outlasting Concord Post 51, 9-4. The Moors bagged consecutive favorable outcomes for the first time since putting the program back in play.

The wins account for half of Post 66’s outings remaining on its regular season schedule. Mooresville heads back out in play to bring this year’s fast-paced action to a close owning a 3-3 record to show for both the season overall and against fellow SD-Area III foes.

“We needed this,’’ said Vic Garrett, the Moors’ rookie-season manager. “These kids, bless their hearts, have come so far in just a little bit of time. We’re making progress. The season is so short, we want to make the most of each and every opportunity.”

Mission accomplished.