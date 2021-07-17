Moors make most of late-season surge to fuel postseason push

Two for the price of one.
The Mooresville Gresham-Baker Post 66 American Legion Senior Division baseball team has set sail on its first multi-game winning streak to advance it to the break-even barrier for the first time this season as well.
Doing so on back-to-back nights against as many different members of their Southern Division of Area III ranks, the Moors backed up the banking of a 6-1 triumph over Mocksville-Davie by patiently outlasting Concord Post 51, 9-4. The Moors bagged consecutive favorable outcomes for the first time since putting the program back in play.
The wins account for half of Post 66’s outings remaining on its regular season schedule. Mooresville heads back out in play to bring this year’s fast-paced action to a close owning a 3-3 record to show for both the season overall and against fellow SD-Area III foes.
“We needed this,’’ said Vic Garrett, the Moors’ rookie-season manager. “These kids, bless their hearts, have come so far in just a little bit of time. We’re making progress. The season is so short, we want to make the most of each and every opportunity.”
Mission accomplished.
Coming complete in the collecting of the two straight wins is the satisfaction that the one over Mocksville-Davie allowed the Moors to also make amends for an earlier-season setback to the same opponent. In addition to salvaging that particular home-and-home series’ split, the downing of Concord provided Post 66 with its first of two possible sweeps of a similar season set over a common SD-Area III counterpart as well.
The latest efforts also served to keep in place Mooresville’s bid to nail down one of the two postseason berths up for grabs among the five SD-Area III entries. Post 66 remained in the running for that second and final bid entering the final full phase of regular-season play.
Moors 9, Concord 4
Patience at the plate proved to be virtue as Post 66’s batters collectively worked a total of 11 base on balls from a trio of Post 51 pitchers that helped set the stage for the eventual, 9-4 final.
“That was part of our game plan,’’ said Garrett. “We wanted to make them throw us strikes. Getting the guys on base with the walks helped us put a lot of runners in scoring position.”
Starting and winning pitcher Ian Bingham, a Mooresville High School player, was the primary beneficiary of the run support. He teamed with reliever Dakota Aspinwall, out of Lake Norman High, to handle the mound chores.
The Moors overcame an early deficit by batting around its line-up while pushing seven runs across home plate in the bottom half of the fourth inning alone.
Matt Sherrill, representing the South Iredell High School baseball program, rapped out three hits to captain the winning charge. Aspinwall and fellow LNHS player Bryton Lawson each drilled a double and were joined by the all-MHS duo of Reed Sullivan and Drew Park with single base knocks apiece.
Moors 6, Mocksville-Davie 1
Revenge was sweet on the part of Post 66, which made amends for the earlier-season, 2-0 loss to Mocksville-Davie to square the season’s series account at a win each with the 6-1 decision.
On the mound, South Iredell player Gage Tomlin went the full seven-inning distance to also craft the first complete-game performance for a Moors hurler all season. He allowed just the one run while limiting his pitch count to just a total of 73 offerings.
“Gage was in charge from start to finish,’’ said Garrett.
Offensively, the twosome of Sullivan and Lawson each belted a double among their team high-tying two hits apiece. Lake Norman player Jared Smith and Mooresville High’s Quin Richter each tagged a double and were joined by Sherrill with a base knock apiece as well.
Upcoming games
Gresham-Baker headed into the final full phase of regular season play on track to take on SD-Area III rival Kannapolis in a consecutive-night, away-and-home season series to draw the regulation segment of the schedule to a close. It remains to be known as to whether the Moors will be among the teams involved in postseason play that is scheduled to get underway early next week.