Moors making major moves prepping for homefield debut

Welcome home.
Major plans are brewing helping coincide with the return to its roots for the Mooresville Gresham-Baker Post 66 Senior Division American Legion baseball team.
On track to do so the middle of this week, the latest edition of the revived Moors will make their highly-anticipated initial regular-season homefield appearance when closing out its play for the post portion of the extended July Fourth holiday.
Post 66 will play host to Southern Division of Area III member and rival Salisbury-based Rowan County on the Mooresville Senior High School baseball field on Wednesday night. While the first-pitch time is set for 7 p.m., word is being spread on the part of the Moors, encouraging any wishing to attend to arrive much earlier than the scheduled start.
“We’ve got a lot going on for our home opener,’’ said Vic Garrett, Post 66’s director of baseball operations and – in that capacity – also the first-year Moors manager. “We want to attract as many folks as possible to come watch us play. We know from the past that Rowan will bring a good following. We hope our fans can match them. We’re very excited over making our homefield debut. We’ve got a few things planned to help make the night special.”
The process will be highlighted from the outset.
As part of the pre-game festivities, a pair of current members of the representing Gresham-Baker Post 66 membership roster also appearing on the North Carolina American Legion Hall of Fame inductee list is tabled to make their particular presence felt.
Mooresville’s Frank Owens and fellow longtime resident Whitey Meadows are scheduled to each toss out ceremonial first pitches prior to play. Owens, a longtime Post 66 baseball athletic administrator, and Meadows, who still holds the program’s all-time record in regards to longevity serving as the Moors manager as well as number of additional organization standards, are the two remaining active representatives of the Post to be so enshrined.
Gresham-Baker Post 66 is among the most decorated of outposts to be represented in the state’s American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame.
“American Legion baseball in Mooresville goes back a long time,’’ said Garrett. “Frank and Whitey are among the ones who can be credited for that. We feel like it is only fitting for them to be directly involved in helping acknowledge our return.”
Other ceremonies are also planned. A color guard representing Mooresville Senior High will also be attendance for the pre-game flag presentation.
This year marks the resumption of the local American Legion baseball program after a three-year absence. Last year’s play was canceled completely on both the statewide and national level due to COVID-19. Mooresville’s SD-Area III staged some limited play on a strictly local level but Post 66 was not among the participating teams.
“We feel like American Legion baseball belongs in Mooresville,’’ said Garrett, who proved instrumental in helping revive the program. “The interest among the players who have shown the desire to play is proof of that. We want to bring that excitement back to the area.”
Post 66 currently attracts area products from several surrounding high school baseball programs. The current roster is comprised of members of the Mooresville High School, Lake Norman High School, South Iredell High School and Cannon School baseball teams.
So far, entering this week, the Moors are still finding their new-found footing. Post 66 dropped each of its first two decisions, both of them taking place on the road, to account for the pre-Independence Day segment of the delayed season.
Play got underway for the season much later than normal due to the fact that the high school season also extended into the early phases of last month. Like many other programs, the Moors have also had limited time engaging in full season preparations.
“We’re still getting to know each other,’’ said Garrett, “and we’re already a week into our very short season. We’re confident that we can but a quality product out on the field.”
Mooresville returned to the field earlier this week when also extending its longest stretch of consecutive away action by facing off against a Concord team based out of Kannapolis High School late Tuesday.
Post 66 makes its homefield debut opposite a Rowan County squad that has already dealt the Moors one of those previous defeats on the MHS field on Wednesday. It’s one of two games for Gresham-Baker that will be held at the site. The team’s remaining two home games will take place at Moor Park.
All games feature 7 p.m. start times.
Beginning with tonight’s home opener, the remaining Mooresville Moors American Legion Senior Division regular-season schedule with home games and locations in all capital letters is as follows:
Wednesday—Rowan County at MHS
July 13—Mocksville-Davie at Moor Park
July 14 -Concord at Moor Park
July 16—at Kannapolis
July 17—Kannapolis at MHS