Moors making major moves prepping for homefield debut

Mooresville’s Frank Owens and fellow longtime resident Whitey Meadows are scheduled to each toss out ceremonial first pitches prior to play. Owens, a longtime Post 66 baseball athletic administrator, and Meadows, who still holds the program’s all-time record in regards to longevity serving as the Moors manager as well as number of additional organization standards, are the two remaining active representatives of the Post to be so enshrined.

Gresham-Baker Post 66 is among the most decorated of outposts to be represented in the state’s American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame.

“American Legion baseball in Mooresville goes back a long time,’’ said Garrett. “Frank and Whitey are among the ones who can be credited for that. We feel like it is only fitting for them to be directly involved in helping acknowledge our return.”

Other ceremonies are also planned. A color guard representing Mooresville Senior High will also be attendance for the pre-game flag presentation.

This year marks the resumption of the local American Legion baseball program after a three-year absence. Last year’s play was canceled completely on both the statewide and national level due to COVID-19. Mooresville’s SD-Area III staged some limited play on a strictly local level but Post 66 was not among the participating teams.

