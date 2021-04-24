Moors now know when, where return to field will take place

The particulars are now falling into proper place.
Plans for the return of the Mooresville Gresham-Baker Post 66 Senior Division level of American Legion baseball continue to develop with the official release of the regular-season schedule.
Post 66 will open play in late June and appear in all of its games by the midway mark of July in a season shortened from its more traditional time frame due in large part to the fact that the state’s high school baseball schedule will not be completed until the latter phases of June.
“We’re getting there,’’ said Vic Garrett, the Moors’ manager and director of baseball operations for the organization. “We’ve been busy working out a schedule and securing places to play. The ball is rolling. We’ve still got a lot of bases to cover, but we’re making progress.”
There is still time to put all the puzzle pieces together.
Based on the slate announced by Post 66, the Moors will appear in a total of 10 regular season games, evenly splitting the affairs between both home and road contests. The five at-home contests will also be spread out over a pair of playing sites.
“Securing field availability was initially a huge concern,’’ said Garrett, “but we have been graciously accepted by the community to make the season take place. We want to personally thank the Mooresville Graded School District and the Mooresville Spinners organization for making us feel right at home.”
Gresham-Baker, off the field for a year, will make three of its homefield appearances on the Mooresville High School baseball field. The remaining two dates will find Post 66 making use of the downtown Moor Park facility that presently serves as the home of the collegiate wooden-bat level Spinners program.
The Moors will wait awhile to make their at-home debut. Each of the team’s first four games will all be held on the road. As reward for that early traveling, five of the final six Post 66 games will take place at home.
Mooresville will once again be aligned in the Southern Division of Area III. As a result, it will face off against each remaining five members of the SD-Area III in matching home-and-home season series.
Other teams forming the roster include: Mocksville-Davie; Rowan County; Stanly County; Concord; and Kannapolis.
G-B’s home games taking place against Rowan County, Stanly County and Kannapolis will be the ones held at the MHS site.
Home contests opposite Mocksville-Davie and Concord are the ones set to be held at Moor Park.
Game time for all first pitches is set for 7 p.m.
At-the-gate admission will be charged.
Concessions will also be available at each affair.
In continued attempts to field the entry, charitable donations from any and all interested program supporters also are welcome. Contributions in any amount are welcome. Those wishing to serve as sponsors can send checks to Garrett at 177 Dairy Farm Road, Mooresville, N.C., 28115. It is imperative that all checks be made payable to the Gresham-Baker Post 66 American Legion Baseball.
Following is the projected Moors regular-season Senior Division American Legion baseball schedule, with home games in all caps:
June 29…at Mocksville-Davie
July 1…at Rowan County
July 2…at Stanly County
July 6…at Concord
July 7…Rowan County at MHS
July 9…Stanly County at MHS
July 13…Mocksville-Davie at Moor Park
July 14…Concord at Moor Park
July 16…at Kannapolis
July 17…Kannapolis at MHS
Some opposing playing locations have also changed.
Rowan County will play its home games this season at the Staton Field facility in Granite Quarry. Concord will conduct home games at Kannapolis High School, while Kannapolis will stage its home games on the Northwest Cabarrus High School field.