Moors now know when, where return to field will take place

The particulars are now falling into proper place.

Plans for the return of the Mooresville Gresham-Baker Post 66 Senior Division level of American Legion baseball continue to develop with the official release of the regular-season schedule.

Post 66 will open play in late June and appear in all of its games by the midway mark of July in a season shortened from its more traditional time frame due in large part to the fact that the state’s high school baseball schedule will not be completed until the latter phases of June.

“We’re getting there,’’ said Vic Garrett, the Moors’ manager and director of baseball operations for the organization. “We’ve been busy working out a schedule and securing places to play. The ball is rolling. We’ve still got a lot of bases to cover, but we’re making progress.”

There is still time to put all the puzzle pieces together.

Based on the slate announced by Post 66, the Moors will appear in a total of 10 regular season games, evenly splitting the affairs between both home and road contests. The five at-home contests will also be spread out over a pair of playing sites.