More almost merrier for fatigued Wildcats wrestlers

Only when fatigue factored in did it matter.

Lake Norman’s wresting team engaged in back-to-back, multi-team matches in an as-many-day span and yet showed little wear and tear in the process of piling up wins almost every time out on the mat.

Filling up the effort, the Wildcats racked up wins by scores of 47-20 over Mt. Pleasant, 42-39 against West Lincoln, and 66-9 opposite Elkin before running out of juice in a 42-30 defeat by Northwest Guilford.

The spree also accounted for the most successful showing of the season so far on the part of the wrestling crew.

Wins over each of the foes came complete with contributions from a host of team members.

In the win over Mt. Pleasant, points posted from pinfalls were logged by Noah Murray at 113 pounds, Brody Neal at 126 pounds, Patrick Iacoves at 132 pounds, Daniel Benei at 138 pounds and Carson Floyd at 195 pounds.

Decisions apiece in affairs that went the full round distances were captured by Hayden Fann at 152 pounds and Sakarri Morrison at 220 pounds.

Forfeits were collected from Michael Duluca at 145 pounds and Alex Baker at 285 pounds.