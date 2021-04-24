More meaning more, Wildcats close in on footing playoff berth

The more the merrier.

Staying on its toes, Lake Norman’s girls soccer team steadily padded its production to also practically assure itself of one of the limited number of allotted invites into the upcoming opening of statewide postseason play.

Appearing in three matches within an as-many-night span during the next-to-the-last full week of regular-season, the Wildcats piled up three more shutouts and increased their goal output accordingly to strengthen their status in the updated I-Meck Conference ranks

Lake Norman opened the surge with a 2-0 defeat of crosstown arch rival Mooresville before doubling up that account courtesy of a 4-0 pinning past Hopewell High. Then, to complete the fest, the Wildcats needed almost as little time as possible before dumping a 9-0 decision on league member Vance.

The trio of favorable verdicts served to improve Lake Norman to the 10-2 level to show for both the season overall and in I-Meck ranks. They are standards that continue to sit side-by-side during a season limiting the number of matches to those only taking place against fellow in-circuit competition.

