More meaning more, Wildcats close in on footing playoff berth

The more the merrier.
Staying on its toes, Lake Norman’s girls soccer team steadily padded its production to also practically assure itself of one of the limited number of allotted invites into the upcoming opening of statewide postseason play.
Appearing in three matches within an as-many-night span during the next-to-the-last full week of regular-season, the Wildcats piled up three more shutouts and increased their goal output accordingly to strengthen their status in the updated I-Meck Conference ranks
Lake Norman opened the surge with a 2-0 defeat of crosstown arch rival Mooresville before doubling up that account courtesy of a 4-0 pinning past Hopewell High. Then, to complete the fest, the Wildcats needed almost as little time as possible before dumping a 9-0 decision on league member Vance.
The trio of favorable verdicts served to improve Lake Norman to the 10-2 level to show for both the season overall and in I-Meck ranks. They are standards that continue to sit side-by-side during a season limiting the number of matches to those only taking place against fellow in-circuit competition.
Against Mooresville to also polish off that season’s home-and-series, defense dominated the Wildcats clocked in with the shutout courtesy of the combined efforts of goalkeeper Sarah Ardus and fellow defensive specialists Ellie Fielding, Madison Norm, Ella Becker and Katie Kennett.
Offensively, a stage set by Sophia Balliet enabled the duo of Kennett and McKenna Craven to each notch a goal apiece off set plays. For the match, Lake Norman owned a 14-6 edge in shots on goal.
On a windy night against Hopewell in a match postponed from earlier in the season, it failed to stop the Wildcats finding the target in the 4-0 decision.
The Wildcats parlayed a sizable 15-4 advantage in the number of shot attempts into scoring the outcome.
Facing off against Vance, Lake Norman needed little time into the second half to draw the issue to a close. The contest was halted once the Wildcats reached the eventual winning margin due to a mandatory goals-ahead mercy rule.
Helping highlight the performance included the registering of a goal apiece from more defensive-minded players keeper Ardus and Becker.
Lake Norman, setting its sights on seeking one of the two available invites being extended to I-Meck members, heads back into play when hosting Hopewell on Tuesday needing one more favorable league victory to lock up no worse than a runner-up finish in the final league standings.