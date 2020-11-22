More sports provide potential for area athletes to compete

The more the merrier.

Some immediate area-based student athletes attending nearby Cannon School now have the opportunity to add to their possible athletic endeavors.

Doing so during a time of uncertainty caused by COVID-19, Cannon School has nonetheless announced it will add girls lacrosse to the school’s list of sports offerings at the middle school level and the upper school varsity level, and will field teams this spring.

The athletic department is forming a committee that will launch the search for Cannon’s first girls lacrosse program director and head coach.

“There has been growing interest in girls lacrosse within the Cannon community,” said Cannon’s Director of Athletics Katie LaRue. “This year, two upper school students and two middle school students formally approached me about elevating the program from a club sport to a full-time varsity sport. Based on the passion and teamwork demonstrated by these young women, as well as Cannon’s research to ensure a new team will be sustainable, this is an exciting opportunity for our female student-athletes, their families, and our school.”