More than players missing from shorthanded Spinners’ start

Packing the followers into the park was not the problem.
Pleasing them, however, was.
The Mooresville Spinners collegiate-level summer wooden-bat baseball team attracted in the combined neighborhood of close to 900 fans in the Moor Park facility over the course of a full two-game segment opening weekend of regular season play.
Still somewhat shorthanded in regards to players who committed to participate but have not arrived due to the after-effects from some of the extended seasons involving college programs, the Spinners emerged from the stretch with everything but a win to show for their efforts.
Tossing out the season’s opening pitch with nearly 800 paid attendees in place, the Spinners were handcuffed on the offensive front resulting in a 7-1 defeat to the cross-county and non-conference entry Statesville Owls. Less than a full 24 hours later, a combination of factors in particular involving threatening weather ended in the form of a 3-3 tie to the Greensboro Monarchs.
As a result, and with some players arriving on a nearly daily basis, Mooresville returns to the diamond this week with a scattering of appearances tabled to all take place at Moor Park.
To kick off the season when hosting an Owls team that had already had several games under its belt, the Spinners were held to just the single run in being dealt the defeat that served to spoil the number of opening-game celebrations – including the recognizing of emergency and medical personnel – held during the contest.
The following late afternoon, the Spinners awoke from an early-game slumber to score a pair of runs in the home half of the ninth inning to forge a tie and force the season’s first extra-inning affair. By mutual agreement and with the contest failing to carry any meaning in the two teams’ current conference ranks, it was agreed to terminate the matter following the home team’s scoreless turn at-bat in the bottom half of the 10th inning.
For the home team, it combined the pitching performances of starter Micah Bregard (Greenville, S.C., Erskine College), T.J. Rasar (Sherrills Ford, Brunswick Community College) and Garrett Sutton (Gastonia, Limestone College) into holding the Monarchs to the trio of runs and a matching number of hits.
At the plate, hometown product Davis Turner (Mooresville, Cleveland Community College) collected two hits and also drove in a run. The crew of Travis Lott (Goose Creek, S.C., The Citadel), Dosi Jones (Stanley, Spartanburg Methodist University) and Logan Russell (Mount Holly, Caldwell Community College) each spanked a double and were joined by local player Trey Putnam (Mooresville, Mars Hills University) and Sam Walker (Concord, Catawba Valley Community College) with single base knocks apiece.
The Spinners, still more than a week away from embarking on the official opening of their Southern Collegiate Baseball League schedule, head back into action still seeking their season’s first win for the new coaching staff as well. Current Davidson College baseball assistant staff member Aaron Lesiak is early into his rookie season with the organization.
Lesiak is a former player at both Presbyterian College and – as a graduate student earning a master’s degree in sports management -- The Citadel who also has prior administrative experience by serving as the director of baseball operations at Furman University,
He is joined in the dugout by first-year assistant Dylan Elber, currently the director of player development at Davidson.
Mooresville headed back into play slated to follow up late Tuesday’s home game against the Hickory area-based Catawba Valley Stars by remaining in place to entertain the Winston-Salem Disco Turkeys on the season’s first Thirsty Thursday promotion. The Spinners welcome back the Statesville Owls on Friday before hosting the High Point Locos on Saturday. All games are slated for Moor Park and feature 7 p.m. start times.