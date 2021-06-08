More than players missing from shorthanded Spinners’ start

Packing the followers into the park was not the problem.

Pleasing them, however, was.

The Mooresville Spinners collegiate-level summer wooden-bat baseball team attracted in the combined neighborhood of close to 900 fans in the Moor Park facility over the course of a full two-game segment opening weekend of regular season play.

Still somewhat shorthanded in regards to players who committed to participate but have not arrived due to the after-effects from some of the extended seasons involving college programs, the Spinners emerged from the stretch with everything but a win to show for their efforts.

Tossing out the season’s opening pitch with nearly 800 paid attendees in place, the Spinners were handcuffed on the offensive front resulting in a 7-1 defeat to the cross-county and non-conference entry Statesville Owls. Less than a full 24 hours later, a combination of factors in particular involving threatening weather ended in the form of a 3-3 tie to the Greensboro Monarchs.

As a result, and with some players arriving on a nearly daily basis, Mooresville returns to the diamond this week with a scattering of appearances tabled to all take place at Moor Park.

