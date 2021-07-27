More than the game fun parts of Mooresville Spinners playing dates

He begins each game by roaming the always-crowded bleachers seeking certain individuals for being single-out for special attention. He confronts them with anything from trivia questions mostly related to the history of the Spinners as well as anything else baseball-related to Mooresville. He rewards correct answers with an array of prizes.

He can offer the presence of game tickets as well as discounts to the beverage and food concession stands. He is also at will to provide the winners with free Spinners merchandise in the form of hats and T-shirts as well as other items. He makes numerous visits into the stands throughout the course of the contests.

Wilcox’s appearances are not limited to just the bleachers. At a host of times, and much to the chagrin of those – players as well as coaches and managers and even the umpires – actively involved in the playing of the game itself, he is the microphone-holding conductor of field-side games and contests also involving spectators selected at random. He seeks out the entries as well as sometimes selects them by simply calling out the numbers on their ticket stubs.

The games players are not limited to just the young. Youth as well as adults are often among the ones participating. Prizes to the winners also consist of free food and beverages as well as merchandise along with discounted prizes at all locations.