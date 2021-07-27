More than the game fun parts of Mooresville Spinners playing dates

The games people play.
More winds up taking place during the course of home contests at the Mooresville Spinners summer season college-level baseball team than just the games.
Much more.
And most of the time, ones directly involved in overseeing the on-the-field action are just as accountable for the off-the-field affairs.
Perhaps no other principal owner of a franchise similar to the Spinners, comprised of college-level talent hailing from the community college as well as junior college and major college division programs, plays as much as a direct hands-on part of the regular programming than does the one filling that particular role for the Mooresville Spinners.
Primary owner John Wilcox is as much a presence during the games as possible. He walks around the team’s home Moor Park premises with a wireless remote and fully battery-charged microphone just a pants-pocket away from being used. And he is not one at any way cautious about using it.
“This is for the fans,” Wilcox is fond of mentioning on multiple occasions.
It shows.
In between-inning breaks are filled with a variety of fun and games. In nearly all the cases, Wilcox is the one running the show.
He begins each game by roaming the always-crowded bleachers seeking certain individuals for being single-out for special attention. He confronts them with anything from trivia questions mostly related to the history of the Spinners as well as anything else baseball-related to Mooresville. He rewards correct answers with an array of prizes.
He can offer the presence of game tickets as well as discounts to the beverage and food concession stands. He is also at will to provide the winners with free Spinners merchandise in the form of hats and T-shirts as well as other items. He makes numerous visits into the stands throughout the course of the contests.
Wilcox’s appearances are not limited to just the bleachers. At a host of times, and much to the chagrin of those – players as well as coaches and managers and even the umpires – actively involved in the playing of the game itself, he is the microphone-holding conductor of field-side games and contests also involving spectators selected at random. He seeks out the entries as well as sometimes selects them by simply calling out the numbers on their ticket stubs.
The games players are not limited to just the young. Youth as well as adults are often among the ones participating. Prizes to the winners also consist of free food and beverages as well as merchandise along with discounted prizes at all locations.
Wilcox has some limited experience in the minor league level of professional baseball. He was once connected with an organization near to his hometown and brought some of those same fan-appealing ideas with him to the Spinners. The additional events have been a trademark of the franchise since it first arrived on the Mooresville premises rapidly approaching some 10 years ago. Nothing in place reveals that the practices will cease anytime soon.
The Spinners headed into this week still in contention for the regular-season crown within their Southern Collegiate Baseball League ranks. This marks the final scheduled week of regular season play.
There remains one item still on principal owner Wilcox’ bucket list.
“Just one game,” said Wilcox, “I would love to manage the team.”
One could only imagine the fun that would take place that night.