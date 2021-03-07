MRD goes on location to confirm adult softball league plans

Consider it akin to taking it directly to the scene of the competition.
The Mooresville Recreation Department made just such an on-site decision when finalizing plans for its upcoming adult-level spring softball league play.
In a first-time move that may perhaps become permanent, the MRD moved its traditional indoor-held preseason organizational meetings to not only outdoors but also to the location that the games themselves will be held.
Gatherings involving representatives of the participating teams convened under cover at the MRD’s Mazeppa Road Park complex where all of the adult softball action will be held. The complex features as many as three of its four fields that are able to host the games that are scheduled to get underway later this month.
In addition to MRD staff members, representatives of the ruling body overseeing the rules and regulations in the adult play were also on hand in person to discuss the season’s pertinent details.
At the meetings, general as well as specific rules related to all play in all divisions were revealed. It was also an opportunity for teams to finalize rosters and complete entry fee payments. Players and teams were also presented with the opportunity to be included in a question-and-answer session regarding any of the playing regulations.
All participants wishing to do so were also allowed to check all bats for game approval.
Still in progress, various protocols will remain in place surrounding COVID-19. Teams, players, games officials and fans in attendance will all be encouraged to follow all recommended safety and health-related procedures during the course of play.
Once the meetings are complete, team rosters will be approved and league schedules will be released.
Presently, the MRD is on track to start the adult softball league play later this month with games taking place as many as three nights per week on a regular basis and perhaps even more on occasion depending on the number of participating teams.