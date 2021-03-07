MRD goes on location to confirm adult softball league plans

Consider it akin to taking it directly to the scene of the competition.

The Mooresville Recreation Department made just such an on-site decision when finalizing plans for its upcoming adult-level spring softball league play.

In a first-time move that may perhaps become permanent, the MRD moved its traditional indoor-held preseason organizational meetings to not only outdoors but also to the location that the games themselves will be held.

Gatherings involving representatives of the participating teams convened under cover at the MRD’s Mazeppa Road Park complex where all of the adult softball action will be held. The complex features as many as three of its four fields that are able to host the games that are scheduled to get underway later this month.

In addition to MRD staff members, representatives of the ruling body overseeing the rules and regulations in the adult play were also on hand in person to discuss the season’s pertinent details.